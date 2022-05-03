ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Five hundred Ukrainians are stuck in Mexican refugee camp after fleeing Russian invasion and face long waits to be granted asylum in the US: Up to 100 new people arrive at the camps every day

By Associated Press, Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

As many as 500 Ukrainian refugees are currently being housed in tents set up on a dusty field in Mexico City and taking on the blaring sun as they wait for President Joe Biden to grant them entrance to the US.

The camp, located on the east side of the Mexican capital, has been open for just a week and seen between 50 to 100 people arrive each day.

Some of the refugees previously showed up the U.S. border in Tijuana, where they were they were informed that they would no longer be admitted. Others arrived at airports in Mexico City or the resort city of Cancún, anywhere they could find a plane ticket from Europe.

'We are asking the U.S. government to process faster,' said Anastasiya Polo, co-founder of United with Ukraine, a nongovernmental organization, that collaborated with the Mexican government to establish the camp.

She said that after a week's time none of the refugees there 'are even close to the end of the program.'

The program, Uniting for Ukraine, was announced by the U.S. government April 21. Four days later, Ukrainians showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border were no longer exempted from a pandemic-related rule that has been used to quickly expel migrants without an opportunity to seek asylum for the past two years.

Instead, they would have to apply from Europe or other countries such as Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hviDi_0fRdXpiK00
Mykhailo Pastenak (left), who is a Ukrainian-American and his girlfriend, Maziana Hzyhozyshyn (right), who is a Ukrainian refugee, arrive at a refugee camp in Mexico City on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cB0N3_0fRdXpiK00
A group of Ukrainians displaced from their homeland because of the Russian invasion - the biggest war in Europe since World War Two - rest a camp in Mexico City on Monday as they wait on the U.S. government to grant them entrance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A83Hj_0fRdXpiK00
There are at least 500 Ukrainian nationals staying at a tent camp in Mexico City that has been open for a week. At least 50 to 100 refugees have arrived each day

To qualify people must have been in Ukraine as of February 11 and need to have a sponsor, which could be family or an organization. They also have to meet vaccination and other public health requirements, and pass background checks.

Polo said U.S. government officials had told her it should take a week to process people, but it appeared like it was just beginning. Some of the first arrivals had received emails from the U.S. government acknowledging they received their documents and the documents of their sponsors, but she had heard of no sponsors being approved yet.

'These people cannot stay in this camp, because it is temporary,' Polo said. More than 100 of the camp's residents are children.

According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, 5,597,483 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked the biggest war in Europe since World War Two and invaded the smaller neighboring country.

Giorgi Mikaberidze, 19, is among the waiting. He arrived in Tijuana April 25 and found the U.S. border closed.

Like many other, he complained that the U.S. government had given so little notice, because many people like himself were already in transit. He went from being just yards from the United States to some 600 miles now.

When the U.S. government announced in late March that it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, hundreds entered Mexico daily as tourists in Mexico City or Cancún and flew to Tijuana to wait for a few days - eventually only a few hours - to be admitted to the U.S. at a San Diego border crossing on humanitarian parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RoM2Y_0fRdXpiK00
A Ukrainian refugee walks with his children at a camp in Utopia Park, Iztapalapa, Mexico City, on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEt9v_0fRdXpiK00
According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, at least 5,597,483 Ukrainians have abandoned Ukraine since February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked the biggest war in Europe since World War Two and invaded the smaller neighboring country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0PGB_0fRdXpiK00
Workers set up tents for Ukrainian refugees at the Utopia Park camp in Mexico City, on Monday. The camp is located in Iztapalapa, one of the most dangerous borough in the Mexican capital

Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe were scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time, making Mexico the best option.

Traveling through Mexico was circuitous, but a loose-knit group of volunteers, largely from Slavic churches in the western United States, greeted refugees at the Tijuana airport and shuttled them to a recreation center that the city of Tijuana made available for several thousand to wait.

A wait of two to four days was eventually shortened to a few hours as U.S. border inspectors whisked Ukrainians in.

That special treatment ended the day Mikaberidze arrived in Tijuana.

'We want to go to America because (we're) already here, some don't have even money to go back,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHwpp_0fRdXpiK00
A Ukrainian mother walks with her child Monday at a camp on the east side of Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, where around 500 refugees are being housed in tents as they await to be cleared by the U.S. government 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjnXz_0fRdXpiK00
A young Ukrainian refugee woman disposes of the garbage at a camp in Iztapalapa, Mexico City, on  Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Km96E_0fRdXpiK00
A Ukrainian refugee boy plays with a ball at a camp in a camp in Mexico City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spwCy_0fRdXpiK00
A Ukrainian known as Vadim, who works as a coordinator for arriving Ukrainian refugees, gives an orientation talk at the camp in Mexico City on Monday

Mikaberidze was visiting relatives in Georgia, south of Ukraine, when the Russian invasion occurred and was not able to return. His mother remains in their village near Kharkhov in eastern Ukraine, afraid to leave her home because Russian troops indiscriminately shoot up cars traveling in the area, he said.

'She said it's a very dangerous situation,' said Mikaberidze, who traveled to Mexico alone.

The Mexico City camp provides a safe place to wait. It was erected inside a large sports complex, so Ukrainians could be seen pushing strollers with children along sidewalks, playing soccer and volleyball, even swimming.

However, the refugees have been warned that while they are free to leave the complex, no one is responsible for their safety. Iztapalapa, the capital's most populated borough, is also one of its most dangerous.

The Mexican government was providing security at the camp with about 50 officers, Polo said. The Navy had also set up a mobile kitchen to provide meals.

She said they felt safe inside the camp, but were asking the government about the possibility of moving the camp to a safer area.

Mykhailo Pasternak and his girlfriend Maziana Hzyhozyshyn, waited at the entrance to the complex Monday afternoon. Both suffering from an apparent head cold, they planned to move to a hotel for a day or two to try to get some sleep and recover before returning to the camp.

Pasternak had left the U.S. to help Hzyhozyshyn get in. The two had spent several days in Tijuana before flying to Mexico City and arriving at the camp Sunday.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Putin is desperate to stay in power because his successor may want to ASSASSINATE him, former US general warns

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be desperate to remain in power for fear of what his successor might do to him, a former top US general has said. In the cutthroat halls of Russian power politics, where he cannot rely on the rule of law and institutions of government to protect him, Vladimir Putin may be in real danger from senior military and security figures over Russia's catastrophic performance in the invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Asylum#Mexico#Russian World#Tijuana#Ukrainians#Mexican#United#Uniting For Ukraine
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
Country
Russia
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy