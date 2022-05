1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon Senate District 26?. Retired Sen. Alan Olsen suggested that I run for this seat. He and I worked on many issues together and when he retired, he stated that I should be his replacement. That did not happen. But when Sen. (Chuck) Thomsen said he was not seeking re-election, Sen. Olsen insisted that I run to make sure the district is properly represented. With the support of several retired legislators, it is obvious that I have what it takes to be a successful senator.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO