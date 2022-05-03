ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

302-unit apartment complex planned in Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIWyj_0fRdT9jt00

A 302-unit apartment complex is planned in the Cadence at Gateway master-planned community in Mesa.

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board recently voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve a site plan review and special use permit for a parking reduction at the 18-acre development.

Eighteen multiple-residence buildings are proposed with a clubhouse, Planner Robert Mansolillo said at a study session prior to the board’s April 27 meeting.

“The buildings will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for a total of 302 units. Access is by Crismon Road,” he said.

The Mesa zoning ordinance requires 635 parking spaces for a development of this size. The applicant is proposing 518 — a 117-space reduction, Mansolillo said.

“The applicant did submit a parking analysis and the justification for the reduction is that given the 2.1 spaces per unit in the Mesa zoning ordinance would be excessive for this development given that almost 50% of these units are either studio or one-bedroom apartments,” he said.

Ellie Brundige of Gammage and Burnham PLC is the applicant. PPGN-Williams LLLP is the owner.

The development is planned to include 15 studio units, 135 one-bedroom units, 131 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedrooms units, for a total of 302 units, according to a written project narrative from The Wolff Co.

“These units will be spread across 20 residential buildings with a mix of two-story carriage buildings — eight single-garage bays at the first floor with two dwelling units above at the second floor; three-story walk-up buildings; and three-story tuck-under buildings — garages at first floor,” it states. “TWC envisions a contemporary architectural style with a mix of exterior materials including masonry veneer, masonry CMU, transom windows, colors and stucco that complement the natural desert environment.”

The seven-member Mesa Planning and Zoning Board conducts hearings and makes recommendations to council on requests for changes in zoning and on required site plans. It also considers and recommends changes in the city’s long-range plans and in the municipal code concerning planning and zoning matters. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Mesa, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa surfing lagoon opening delayed for a while

Hold on to that boogie board: The new surf lagoon at the Cannon Beach development in Mesa won’t open this month as promised, the victim of supply-chain disruptions. “There have been delays to open Cannon Beach due to supply chain issues,” said Cannon Beach developer Joseph Cottle. “We are currently testing waves. Once that testing is done, then we will be able to complete the whole lagoon.”
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Gammage And Burnham Plc#Ppgn#The Wolff Co
Eye On Annapolis

Is a Fence a Good Investment For Your Home?

Owning a property means paying attention to many details to ensure functionality and comfort. As a homeowner, the exterior of a house is as important as the interior. A fence provides a boundary and keeps the yard area secure. Also, many fences are aesthetically pleasing. Discover how to decide whether a fence is a good investment for your home.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off move to larger space Saturday

PHOENIX – The long-running Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market throws open the figurative doors to its new home Saturday. The market, operating since 2005, has moved to the Phoenix Bioscience Core at Fifth and McKinley streets and will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. through October. Hours the rest of year will remain from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise approves dozens of projects in March

PARADISI (PREVIOUSLY SYCAMORE FARMS) PARCEL I - HPR. MINOR ELEVATION CHANGE-SURPRISE TOWNE CENTER -BURLINGTON. Happy Valley Road and 183 Ave. PRASADA GATEWAY REGIONAL SHOPPING CENTER - COMPREHENSIVE SIGN PROGRAM. Waddell, Reems, Cactus, State Route 303. RANCHO MERCADO - LOS CIELOS MHC. 14427 W. Artemisa Ave. TIERRA RICO - HOME PRODUCT...
SURPRISE, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
624
Followers
830
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy