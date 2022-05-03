302-unit apartment complex planned in Mesa

A 302-unit apartment complex is planned in the Cadence at Gateway master-planned community in Mesa.

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board recently voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to approve a site plan review and special use permit for a parking reduction at the 18-acre development.

Eighteen multiple-residence buildings are proposed with a clubhouse, Planner Robert Mansolillo said at a study session prior to the board’s April 27 meeting.

“The buildings will have a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units for a total of 302 units. Access is by Crismon Road,” he said.

The Mesa zoning ordinance requires 635 parking spaces for a development of this size. The applicant is proposing 518 — a 117-space reduction, Mansolillo said.

“The applicant did submit a parking analysis and the justification for the reduction is that given the 2.1 spaces per unit in the Mesa zoning ordinance would be excessive for this development given that almost 50% of these units are either studio or one-bedroom apartments,” he said.

Ellie Brundige of Gammage and Burnham PLC is the applicant. PPGN-Williams LLLP is the owner.

The development is planned to include 15 studio units, 135 one-bedroom units, 131 two-bedroom units and 21 three-bedrooms units, for a total of 302 units, according to a written project narrative from The Wolff Co.

“These units will be spread across 20 residential buildings with a mix of two-story carriage buildings — eight single-garage bays at the first floor with two dwelling units above at the second floor; three-story walk-up buildings; and three-story tuck-under buildings — garages at first floor,” it states. “TWC envisions a contemporary architectural style with a mix of exterior materials including masonry veneer, masonry CMU, transom windows, colors and stucco that complement the natural desert environment.”

The seven-member Mesa Planning and Zoning Board conducts hearings and makes recommendations to council on requests for changes in zoning and on required site plans. It also considers and recommends changes in the city’s long-range plans and in the municipal code concerning planning and zoning matters. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.