Plastic surgeon hosts Mommy Makeover contest

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRNNZ_0fRdSevg00

This May to celebrate all the special mothers, Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery will select one Arizona mom to win $5,000 to toward a Mommy Makeover experience of her choice.

One lucky mom will be chosen to receive a $5,000 credit to go toward the mommy makeover experience of her dreams. Disclaimer – not everyone is a candidate for surgery. A consultation is required to see if the winner is a candidate for their dream surgery.

To be considered, participants can either nominate themselves, a friend, colleague, family member or that special mom in their life.

Participants must email their nomination letter to Marketing@theplasticsurgeon.org and tell Dr. Joseph Berardi and his team at Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery why the special mom should win the dream Mommy Makeover of her choice. A photo must also be submitted with the entry by Thursday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Those nominating themselves or another mom should also follow Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery on Instagram and Facebook for all the latest contest news.

The winner will be announced via social media on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8 at noon.

The winner can use the $5,000 toward all procedures including but not limited to facial rejuvenation, injectables and body contouring.

“We want all the moms across Arizona and beyond to know how much we appreciate them and we also want them to feel the best they can about their bodies,” Berardi said. “Our Mommy Makeover contest is a fun way to give back to one mom and let her know that you don’t have to put off getting that Mommy Makeover experience of your dreams. We are going to help her make it possible this year at Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery.”

For more information about Berardi Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery visit https://www.theplasticsurgeon.org or to arrange a visit at Dr. Berardi’s office call 480-397-0711.

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
