Click here to read the full article. Ulta probably wishes they could go back in time and proofread the newsletter they sent out on May 1 (the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month) to its subscribers. The beauty company thought it was being cute with the headline, “The NYC It Girl is back / Come Hang with Kate Spade,” along with a photo of the brand’s perfume. Unfortunately, nobody thought to triple check with several sets of eyes and remember that the late designer died by suicide by hanging in 2018. That led to a PR nightmare for Ulta, which had...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO