ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Did You Know You Can Rent a Room Inside This Texas Airport?

By Emily Claire
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airport travel is one of those things that most people hate. Something about waiting around for what feels like forever before you have to then sit in an uncomfortable and cramped chair for hours on end isn't really an enjoyable experience. Quick one-stop trips are mostly bearable, but if...

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Small Airline Lets You Skip the Airport Hassle

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With travel back in full swing, there’s no doubt that airports around the globe will get busier and busier. Airports in the United Kingdom are currently in chaos with long lines, cancelations, and abandoned luggage, while a U.S. study recently revealed the American airports with the longest wait times.
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Thrillist

JetBlue Offered $10,000 to Customers to Take a Later Flight, and No One Would

Editor's Note:We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfw Airport#Directv
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Netflix
WEKU

Delta will begin paying flight attendants for flight boarding time

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year. It is a notable change...
ECONOMY
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
LIFESTYLE
1390 Granite City Sports

TSA Will No Longer Enforce This at MSP Airport

Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Flights to Tropical Destinations Are on Sale for 30% Off

Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.
TRAVEL
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy