The NFL just can't get enough of wide receivers these days, and it's dang good to be a veteran right now. Ten receivers currently have contracts worth at least $20 million or more in average annual value, and eight of those deals were signed this offseason. The Raiders and Dolphins made blockbuster trades for Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill before signing them to deals worth $28 million and $30 million per season, respectively.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO