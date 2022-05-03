Wells County Primary 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2022 Primary Election has come to an end and now the preparation begins for the general election this November. For Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, the road to November comes easy as the Incumbent Senator ran unopposed. Meanwhile, several hotly contested primary races were decided on Tuesday Night, particularly in the Democratic race for Indiana House District 3 where Gary Snyder defeated Aaron Calkins and Phillip Beachy. Snyder will challenge Incumbent Republican Jim Banks for the seat overall this fall who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO