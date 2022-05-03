ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells County, IN

Wells County Primary 2022

Bluffton News-Banner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Republican primary races will be updated after voting ends Tuesday at 6 p.m. More coverage...

news-banner.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Indiana primary election voting information

Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame. If you haven't gotten tickets yet for the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium—you still have a chance. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Officials say training procedures like this help their team stay equipped and alert for real-life...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WOWO News

2022 Primary Election Wrap-Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2022 Primary Election has come to an end and now the preparation begins for the general election this November. For Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, the road to November comes easy as the Incumbent Senator ran unopposed. Meanwhile, several hotly contested primary races were decided on Tuesday Night, particularly in the Democratic race for Indiana House District 3 where Gary Snyder defeated Aaron Calkins and Phillip Beachy. Snyder will challenge Incumbent Republican Jim Banks for the seat overall this fall who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Wells County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Elections
County
Wells County, IN
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Early Voting
Salon

GOP voters in JD Vance's Ohio hometown not convinced on Election Day

Voters still aren't sold on J.D. Vance in his own hometown just hours before polls open for Ohio's primary election. The venture capitalist and "Hillbilly Elegy" author picked up Donald Trump's endorsement, however clumsily, but voters in Middletown, where Vance grew up, don't seem terribly impressed by the former president's imprimatur, reported "The Daily Beast".
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana sees first COVID-19 increases of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 2022, monthly statewide cases of COVID-19 increased in the month of April. According to preliminary data on the Indiana State Department of Health website, there were 9,487 statewide cases of coronavirus reported in April. That is a slight increase from March when 7,471 cases were reported, but still a […]
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Incumbent sheriff unseated in Kosciusko County

It was a tight race in Kosciusko County to decide who would be the Republican Nominee for Sheriff. Jim Smith won by 534 votes. He and his team have been celebrating what he is calling a huge victory. Smith told WSBT that he knew it was going to be a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WISH-TV

Former teacher wants every school in Indiana to provide Narcan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five years ago, Indiana lawmakers passed a measure allowing all schools in the state to stock the opioid-reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and train staff on how to use it. I-Team 8 has found that very few schools have taken advantage of the law...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Hershberger wins GOP nomination for Allen County sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Troy Hershberger has won the Republican nomination for Allen County sheriff. Hershberger, the current Chief Deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, defeated Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney in Tuesday night’s primary election. Hershberger won with more than 54 percent of the vote.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what will Indiana do?

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is a red state. It is conservative. Republicans maintain a majority in the legislature. So it doesn’t take a legal or political scholar to tell you the Hoosier state would see abortion restrictions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. But how far...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy