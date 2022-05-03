ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

You can make Windows 11 easier to use on a tablet

By David Nield
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0aqw_0fRdAKyK00 Tablets like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can run Windows 11. Microsoft

Windows 11 isn’t the first operating system Microsoft has tried to get working on tablet devices, but it’s probably the best attempt yet. The software is quite comfortable on touchscreens and tablets that lack a keyboard and mouse.

If you have a Windows 11 tablet or a laptop that can transform into one (a 2-in-1), you’ll see that the OS can automatically adjust some settings itself when it notices there are no input peripherals attached and you’re just using touch to move around the system—for example, the icons on the taskbar get a little bit bigger and a little more spaced out.

But there are also options you can adjust manually to make sure your Windows 11 tablet experience is the best it can be—from increasing the size of on-screen text to bringing up the software keyboard built into Windows 11.

1. Know your gestures

Windows 11 supports a number of useful gestures that you can use with tablets (and laptops with touchscreens) to get around your apps more easily. For example, swipe down with three fingers to hide all application windows and see the desktop; swipe up with three fingers to bring the program windows back again.

You can also swipe left or right with three fingers to switch to the application you were using just before the one you’re currently looking at, then repeat the gesture to go back to the first app. In other words, swipe left or right with three fingers on the screen to keep switching between the two most recently used programs.

If you use virtual desktops to organize your windows (press Win+Tab to manage and create them), you can use gestures to move between them. Press and hold on the screen with four fingers and the current desktop should shrink in size. Keeping all four fingers pressed down, you can then swipe left or right  to move between desktops.

2. Scale up the interface

Having bigger menus, buttons, and other screen elements can make working in Windows 11 on a tablet much easier. To set the size of interface objects, open Settings , then choose System , Display , and Scale . You can choose from the options provided or enter a custom scale level between 100 and 500 percent. The higher you go, the larger everything on screen will be.

3. Turn on rotation lock

One of the ways Windows 11 tries to help you while using a tablet is by readjusting the screen orientation as you move the device—from portrait to landscape and back again as you rotate the tablet around.

Most of the time, you’ll want this to happen, but there might also be times when you want the rotation to stay fixed instead. From Settings, pick Display and turn on Rotation lock . You can also specifically set the orientation via Display orientation .

4. Automatically hide the taskbar

If you’re using Windows 11 on a tablet, you’ll want to make sure there’s as much space on screen as possible for your programs—and what’s more, you won’t want to be accidentally launching applications or settings panes by touching the wrong part of the display.

One way to fix both of these problems is by having the taskbar automatically hide itself. You can always bring it back if you need to. Open Settings , then pick Personalization , Taskbar , and Taskbar behaviors , where you’ll need to check the box marked Automatically hide the taskbar .

5. Open the virtual keyboard or trackpad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fstnt_0fRdAKyK00
Make sure the on-screen keyboard is only a quick tap away. David Nield

When you’re using Windows 11 in tablet mode, without an attached keyboard, the on-screen keyboard will show up automatically whenever you have some typing to do (like when you need to enter a password).

You can also bring up the keyboard anytime you like by tapping the keyboard icon on the far right-hand side of the taskbar. To make sure it’s always visible, go to Settings and choose Personalization , followed by Taskbar and Taskbar corner icons .

At this point, you’ll also get the chance to enable shortcut buttons for both a Touch keyboard (for typing) and a Virtual touchpad (for emulating clicks and touchpad movements). If you choose to put them in place, they’ll show up on the taskbar. Tap them to bring the keyboard and the touchpad on screen whenever necessary..

6. Use snap layouts with your windows

Windows 11 lets you snap program windows to the side of the screen, a trick that can be useful for keeping everything well organized on your display. To snap an application window, press and hold on its title bar, then drag it to the left or right edge of the screen as needed.

7. Buy a stylus

Jabbing around on the screen with your finger is fine, but investing in a stylus for your Windows 11 tablet can elevate your input game to a whole new level. From digital drawing and handwriting to menu selection, it makes everything simpler.

That’s partly to do with the way that Windows 11 handles stylus inputs. If you point a connected stylus toward buttons on a menu, for example, a floating cross will appear on the part of the screen you’re aiming at, making it easier to select what’s on the display. Speaking of selecting, highlighting large blocks of text or big groups of files are other tasks that are simply easier to do with a stylus.

We can’t fit in a full stylus buying guide for you here, but a quick web search should reveal some strong candidates for the job. When your new tool arrives, you can add and manage your stylus devices from Settings by selecting Bluetooth & devices and then Devices .

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 review

Everything about the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 sees significant improvements on top of an already near perfect package from general computing usage to impressive audio/visual performance. Buyers willing to forgive some issues will find the Yoga 9i is still the laptop/tablet hybrid to beat. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7:...
YOGA
yankodesign.com

Keychron Q3 is a handsome mechanical keyboard you can customize to your heart’s content

Most computer users take their keyboards for granted, especially laptop owners who have little choice on the matter anyway, at least when not at home or in the office. For those whose lives and livelihoods depend on typing away on a keyboard most of the day, however, choosing the right keyboard is almost like a religion. In addition to the comfort promised by ergonomic keyboards, there are also other factors like key travel and even acoustics that drive some people nuts if they aren’t right. It’s hard to design one keyboard that meets all needs, but this new mechanical keyboard lets buyers mix and match parts that they like and comes with a slightly better sustainability story, thanks to its rather peculiar design.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Search#Windows Apps#Windows Os
Digital Trends

The one way the Steam Deck succeeds where the Switch failed

I recently went on a trip, which brought up a question I face every time I spend a few nights away from my gaming PC: How am I going to play games? For nearly five years now, my answer has been to pack my Nintendo Switch. This time, however, packing up my Switch felt like a compromise I didn’t want to make.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) first look: Return of the Ryzen

Acer, the maker of the best Chromebook available today, debuted the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) ahead of its Next @ Acer event scheduled for May 18. This might seem early to replace the seven-month-old Acer Chromebook (2H), but this Chromebook actually replaces the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (1H) from CES 2021. Yeah, the Acer Chromebook Spin line is two product lines: Intel-powered and AMD Ryzen-powered. I genuinely enjoyed both of last year's Spin 514s, and the 3H looks like it might be just the minor upgrade the doctor ordered once we can see actual ready-to-ship models.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

How to back up your Android phone or tablet

For most of us, the majority of our important data lives in the cloud. However, your phone or tablet might still have some information that's never made its way to Google's servers. If you want to make sure all your data is backed up before you upgrade or reset your...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Windows Terminal vs PowerShell: What Makes Them Different?

If you’re using Windows 10 or 11, you’ll find PowerShell and Windows Terminal pre-installed in your system. At their core, they're essentially command-line tools for inputting instructions (commands) that allow you to perform a variety of tasks on your Windows PC. These tasks include troubleshooting problems, automating tasks, managing systems, running diagnostics, and network administration.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
CNET

Stow Your Hard Drives and Accessories on this Apple iMac Storage Shelf

Apple's iMac all-in-one desktop is a marvel of minimalist design. But it's so minimalist, sometimes you might want a few extras. For example, I see people store tons of stuff on the iMac's curved foot all the time, from hard drives to USB hubs to notepads. Accessory maker Twelve South...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Where Does Windows 10 Stores Its Default Wallpapers and Lock Screens?

If you like to make your Windows 10 desktop look the best it can be, you may be shocked to learn that Windows 10 only saves the last five wallpapers you’ve used in its recent list. As such, if you've changed your wallpaper enough, you can’t switch back to the Windows 10 default wallpapers: There is no reset button to bring back your default wallpapers again.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac, gaming accessories, and more

We’re getting more Apple deals to follow up on the $100 savings applied to the AirPods Max, which lets you pick up a pair of these amazing headphones for just $449. However, the latest deal is more focused on productivity, and it will be great for those looking to get their hands on a new Mac, as the 2021 model of Apple’s 24-inch iMac is now available for as low as 1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new iMac with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU on its Blue presentation, as every other variant sells for more.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Lenovo’s carbon-neutral Slim 9i laptop has a sleek glass top

Lenovo is announcing several Windows 11 laptops its Slim laptop lineup, but the Slim 9i caught our attention with its attractive glass cover. Lenovo is using a 3D glass top cover for the Slim 9i, which Lenovo claims is also the first carbon-neutral certified laptop. It’s a bit of an...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo Slim 9i 14 hands-on review: All luxury

Lenovo’s Yoga 2-in-1 devices remain the company’s most premium selection, but the “Slim” line of clamshell laptops aren’t far behind. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 sports polished edges and rounded corners, and now we’re seeing a similar design trickle down to the Lenovo Slim lineup with the Slim 9i 14. After trying one out ahead of release, it is safe to say that this laptop screams luxury.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

How to Copy and Paste Text Between Your Android Phone and Windows PC

Windows 10 and Windows 11 offer a universal cloud clipboard through which you can copy and store text from one PC and paste it on another PC. But the clipboard also works with an Android device. Through Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard for Android, you can copy an item on your Windows PC and then paste it on your Android device, or vice versa.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Chromebooks just got a powerful new upgrade from AMD

AMD just announced its new Ryzen 5000 C-series processors, bringing its powerful Zen 3 architecture to premium-class Chromebooks from HP and Acer. The new processor series run from the AMD Ryzen 3 5125C, which is a dual-core/four-thread chip with 3.0GHz boost frequency, to the high-end AMD Ryzen 7 5825C, which is an eight-core/16-thread beast with a boost frequency up to 4.5GHz.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Samsung: Here comes our super-fast UFS 4.0 Flash storage

Samsung has announced it will begin mass producing super-fast Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 memory later this year. The tech giant said its UFS 4.0 storage is the industry's "highest performing" UFS 4.0 memory unit, and is based on Samsung's 7th-generation V-NAND. Samsung's UFS 4.0 modules are packaged with a...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy