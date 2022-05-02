ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driveway grant applications open for those affected by new parking rule

 4 days ago
May 3, 2022 - Beginning July 1, 2022, Hampton residents will no longer be able to park on their front lawns if parking is allowed on their street. The law doesn't require anyone to build a driveway, but grant money is available for those affected by the change who want to build one. Priority will be given top those with limited means.

The parking ordinance came about because residents have complained that a yard full of cars is unsightly and lowers the values of nearby properties. It is one of several new ordinances inspired by residents and neighborhood associations who want to address such concerns around the city.

Once the rule goes into effect, parking temporarily — such as during flooding, city-permitted event, street sweeping, while washing your car, or loading and unloading — will still be permitted.

To learn more about the grants and the new regulations, go to hampton.gov/noparking.

