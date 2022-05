Miami Gardens (CBSMIAMI)— It is the week of the Miami Grand Prix, and Hard Rock Stadium has totally transformed for the event. Fans will soon pack the stands for the first-ever Formula 1 race there. “Miami is is leading the way in terms of the approach,” says Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan. “I think it’s going to be a very different race. We put entertainment very high on the list.” He says this undertaking was a unique challenge, since it was not a street track, like other F1 races. “It’s effectively a permanent track that we use once a year, which nobody’s ever done...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO