Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala is winning hearts! From going platinum blonde to shedding 16lbs in three weeks to fit into the historical dress, the Skims founder left no stone unturned

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Met Gala 2022 invited the glitterati of the globe, celebrities, and fashion icons to bring their takes on the “Gilded Glamour” theme. But for us, it will always be remembered as the year when reality TV star Kim Kardashian pulled off a Monroe! It would be bold enough even to...

