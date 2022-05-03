ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in Concord history

By Insider Staff
May 5, 1944: An epidemic of German measles in Concord has driven the absentee list at city schools above 100. May 6, 2003: Gov. Craig Benson appoints a 12-person task force to determine whether the Old Man of the Mountain should be reborn as a plaster of Paris, rubber or granite...

