Here Are The Met Gala 2022 Guests Who Understood The Assignment & The 'Gilded Glamour' Theme

Singers, actors and many other celebrities brought their best 1800s-inspired outfits to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, in a stunning night for red carpet style.

The theme for the night was "Gilded Glamour" - a nod to the outfits of the 1870s-1890s - though some guests were a bit loose with how they interpreted those guidelines.

Kim Kardashian, for instance, stretched the theme and wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. However, many others went all in and rocked black suits with tails, structured dresses, long gloves, feathers, lace and corsets that fit the style of the era.

Here are the celebs who truly understood the assignment at the Met Gala 2022.

Billie Eilish

The singer wore a satin corseted gown designed by Gucci. With the satin, lace, corset and choker, she was totally on theme.

Kaia Gerber

The supermodel hit the red carpet rocking Alexander McQueen in silver silk tulle.

Kendall Jenner

Stunning in Prada, Jenner wore a two-piece outfit made up of a tulle top and a big double silk satin skirt.

Janelle Monae

The artist's Ralph Lauren design had more than 36,000 rhinestones, for an exquisite and over-the-top detailing.

Austin Butler

Butler, who will soon be on-screen portraying Elvis Presley, hit the red carpet making a debut along with girlfriend Kaia Gerber, while wearing a Prada suit.

Blake Lively

The queen of the evening, Lively wore a silk satin gown by Versace, and midway through her walk down the carpet, she had a change of outfit, where the pink pieces were replaced by a turquoise and gold embellished dress.

Cardi B

The artist's Versace look reportedly took 1,300 hours to complete, and you could probably stare at it for just as long. It's detailing involved one mile of gold chains and Versace Medusa-embroidered coins all around the dress.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican artist wore a design by Riccardo Tisci. It was a "custom wool-linen boilersuit tailored with puff sleeves and a detachable reconstructed skirt," according to the Burberry Instagram account.

Bella Hadid

Bella wore a black Burberry corset dress with a high leg slit.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi wore a red Atelier Versace suit with a corset and a puffer coat, which was meant to be a modern-style representation of coats in the 1800s, reports NDTV.

Talk about bringing the glamour!