ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Today's D Brief: Biden’s Javelin tour; Invasion pause; MARCENT interview; SecDef, CJCS testify; And more.

By Ben Watson
Defense One
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States President Joe Biden will visit Troy, Ala., today. Troy is about an hour south of Montgomery, and about two hours west of Georgia’s Fort Benning Army base. But it’s also home to Lockheed Martin's Pike County Operations facility, where more than 50,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles have been built over...

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Troy, AL
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Troy, AL
Government
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#United Nations#Cia#Isis#Marcent#Secdef#Cjcs#Fort Benning Army#Thaad#Jassm#Jagm#The White House
Fox News

Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy