May The 4th Be With You Saber Battle Happening In Downtown Midland

Back in 2018 Laura Young, of Austin Tx, while sifting through the nick knacks and brickabrack of good wood items ran across a priceless work of Roman art without even knowing it at the time. While perusing the wares at a local goodwill Young came across a dirty, dust covered sculpture with a yellow price tag on the cheek. The bust was a hefty 52 pounds and aside from the layers of dirt and dust in very good condition. She paid the amount on the yellow tag of $34.99, buckled her disembodied head up in the backseat of her car and away she went. Little did she know at the time what she had found amidst the used tubber ware and various furniture items. That day Laura Young buckled up a priceless piece of history, a work of Roman art that had gone missing after World War II. That head sitting in her back seat, titled "Portrait of a Man" was sculpted some time around the 1st century B.C. or possibly early A.D., this according to the San Antonio Museum of Art (where it happens to be currently on display).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO