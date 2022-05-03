ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State names eighth head hockey coach in school history

By Cory Linsner
 2 days ago
Adam Nightingale has been tabbed as the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans hockey program, Nightingale currently serves as the head coach of the United States National Development Team. Nightingale will take over the role in place of Danton Cole, who was let go earlier this Spring after five seasons.

Nightingale is an alumnus of Michigan State, having been a member of the Spartans hockey program for the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons as an alternate captain.

After a short professional playing career, Nightingale got into coaching. His first job was with Michigan State, serving as the director of hockey operations from 2010-2014. Following his stint with Michigan State as a coach, Nightingale spent 4 seasons as an assistant coach in the National Hockey League with the Buffalo Sabers and Detroit Red Wings. While working in the NHL, Nightingale was an assistant with Team USA in three World Championships and the 2021 Olympic Games.

Nightingale will look to bring Michigan State back to hockey prominence once again.

