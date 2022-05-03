Peyton Young

The television show Young Sheldon chronicles the life of an incredibly smart 9-year-old who skips grades and enters high school. CBS says the half-hour comedy "allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward, and hopeful journey toward the man he will become."
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
Almost a year ago, Coach Mike Randolph resigned from Duluth East, after being the head coach for almost 32 years. WDIO is reporting that St. Thomas Academy announced he will be taking over head coaching duties. Mike Randolph is one of the most successful coaches in Minnesota State Hockey history...
The latest round of Minnesota High School softball rankings were released on Sunday, and it was a strong showing for southeast Minnesota. Randolph cracked the Top 10 in Class A, while three teams in Section 1A received votes including United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, and Wabasha-Kellogg. In Class AA, St. Charles...
The United South Central Rebels defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 7-3 in fastpitch softball action Wednesday in Wanamingo. The Knights were able to scratch out single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings while the Rebels put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the 4th and 6th innings and added an insurance run in the seventh.
The Minnesota Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association is out with their official rankings for the 2022 season. No surprise the Big Nine Conference continues to get a lot of attention in Class 3A where the league has dominated since the expansion of classes. There are no less than 5 teams from...
ESKO, Minn. – In a back-and-forth battle, the Esko softball team shook off a slow start and held on for a tight win at home over Duluth Denfeld 6-5 in eight innings Monday afternoon at the Esko Sports Complex. The Eskomos will be back at it again Tuesday afternoon...
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC Champion Augustana softball team begins play at the NSIC Tournament beginning Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota. The Augustana Vikings will play at 2:00 PM but will await the lowest remaining seed between Upper Iowa and Wayne State or Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State. Those games begin at 10:00 AM Thursday.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato East softball team is in the middle of a successful season thanks in part to the play of senior pitcher Madi Mangulis who’s our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week. Mangulis getting the job done in the circle as the team’s ace...
Bismarck, the capital city of North Dakota, got that eponym in 1873 from the German conservative statesman Otto von Bismarck (1815-98). Bismarck earned the sobriquet “Iron Chancellor” after 1871 when he unified all 39 of the independent Prussian states into what is today’s modern Germany. Prior to...
HIBBING, Minn. – Wednesday morning, Hibbing’s Bella Scaia signed her National Letter of Intent to join the volleyball and softball teams at St. Catherine University. Scaia says she plans to major in nursing, which will keep her extra busy while playing two sports at the college level. “I’m...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Cougars played host to Maple Grove Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars would go on to win a one-run ball game 3-2. It was a big win for Mankato East over the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A. Madison Mangulis pitches a complete game, with...
