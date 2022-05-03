ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 biggest changes in Fortnite patch 20.30

By Ryan Woodrow
 2 days ago
With May the 4th looming, Fortnite patch 20.30 has dropped, adding a whole host of Star Wars content in preparation for the big day, which is going to stick around for the rest of the month. Fortnite players can look forward to new Star Wars skins on the store and some new weapons scattered around the map.

That’s not all though. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s story has moved forward as ‘The Battle for Rocky Reels’ has come to an end, and a new battle is starting. On top of that, Fortnite 20.30 patch notes detail a new vehicle is coming to the game, and a weapon type has had a complete overhaul. There’s a lot to sift through, so we’ve highlighted the biggest changes you need to know.

The Battle for Tilted Towers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDEdr_0fRcfPkT00

The story of Chapter 3 Season 2 has seen the Resistance faction fighting off the oppressive militaristic IO faction. The map has been littered with IO soldiers all season in a territory war that has consumed the entire Fortnite map, leaving high-grade military gear like IO tanks laying around for you to put to good use.

The most recent battle ‘The Battle for Rocky Reels’ ended in a victory for the resistance, seeing them claim almost all of the map. In fact, just two outposts for the IO remain, one of which is about to come under siege. ‘The Battle for Tilted Towers’ has now begun, so expect the area to look more ravaged than usual, not to mention swarming with IO soldiers.

Choppas need funding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSnbp_0fRcfPkT00

Getting airborne in Fortnite has been difficult for quite a while. The Jetpack lets you gain height quite quickly, but for any worthwhile air travel, you’d have to build your way across the sky. Doing so is not only resource-intensive but extremely dangerous, as you can be seen for miles.

You’ll be thrilled to know that flight is about to become a lot easier with the Choppa coming out of the vault. You can’t get it right away though, and players worldwide need to band together and unlock it. At funding stations dotted around the Seven Outposts, you can donate 50 gold bars at a time to get the Choppa towards its goal. Once that goal is reached, Choppas will start spawning all over the map to let you soar into the skies.

Shotguns rebalanced

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpPze_0fRcfPkT00

More than just a few tweaks, Shotguns have been given a complete rework in patch 20.30 to be more powerful than they were before. The minimum pellet-hit count for Shotguns has been increased from 3 to 4, meaning more damage will be done with each hit, and headshot damage has been boosted, making them the perfect weapon for Fornite beginners.

To balance this out, a max damage cap has been added to all of them, putting a limit on how much damage can be dealt with a single shot. Additionally, the Drum Shotgun has seen a decrease in its effective range thanks to an increase in damage falloff.

New Star Wars missions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeaAo_0fRcfPkT00

Running until May 17, which sees you got through your Stormtrooper training. Surprisingly, it doesn’t ask you to miss every shot you take but instead sets you a series of challenges to become an elite soldier for the Empire. Completing all of them will earn you an Empire Banner.

These challenges ask you to do a variety of things. From simply holding a Lightsaber for most of the game, to damaging enemies with an E-11 Blaster Rifle, or pulling off some Jedi tricks blocking shots using your Lightsaber. They’re not the hardest of challenges, but they’re sure to put you through your paces.

Lightsabers Return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiI0x_0fRcfPkT00

Lightsabers have been featured in Fortnite before, and players the world over were sad to see them go. However, for a limited time only, they’re back. Four different types have been added: Luke Skywalker’s, Kylo Ren’s, Mace Windu’s, and Obi-Wan’s. They’re scattered around the map, but your best shot at finding one is in a Stormtrooper Checkpoint.

The Lightsaber isn’t all, though. A Star Wars gun has come back to Fortnite with the E-11 Blaster Rifle. It’s a pretty powerful gun that can be found in chests all over the place. Finally, a bunch of popular Star Wars characters are purchasable skins on the store, including Rey, Boba Fett, and Kylo Ren. You can check out the full list to see all of what’s on offer.

You can find the full Fortnite 20.30 patch notes on the Epic Games site, and make sure to check out the Fortnite community Trello board, which lists all the bugs this update patched.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

