ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How Rockstar’s recent games could impact GTA 6

By Kirk McKeand
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNmIZ_0fRcfIoc00

Before GTA 4 there was Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis, the first game to use the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). Table tennis might seem like a strange fit for a group of studios best known for sweeping cowboy epics and open-world crime sagas, but there’s a method to Rockstar’s madness.

Think about what table tennis is – a game of physics. The ball must account for the angle of the racket, the speed of the hit, and the bounce when it hits the table. In multiplayer, both players must experience the same thing.

Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis laid the groundwork for the Euphoria tech-powered physics of GTA 4, which allowed NPCs to hang from car doors, dive away from approaching vehicles, and topple down when pushed. It’s a procedural animation blending technique that calculates forces and applies them realistically to characters, and it’s what makes messing with NPCs so fun in modern GTA games.

After the launch of GTA 4 came the release of Midnight Club Los Angeles, the fourth installment in the racing series. As well as allowing Rockstar to have a go at creating an open-world LA before the launch of GTA 5, it experimented with adjusting traffic density depending on the time of day, it had a dynamic weather system, and it gave Rockstar the chance to improve its driving model for the main event. Go back and play GTA 4 now and you’ll find the vehicles are much stiffer, more lifelike than they are in GTA 5, a game that strikes the perfect balance between realism and arcade handling.

Shortly after that game landed, GTA 4 got a couple of expansions in the form of Episodes from Liberty City, introducing two new characters and showing the events of GTA 4 from a different perspective. This was one of the touchstones for GTA 5’s character switching mechanic.

Then came Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3, which improved the gunplay. The former also introduced wildlife while the latter added slow-motion bullet-time, which is also used as a special ability when controlling Michael in GTA 5.

Everything Rockstar makes informs what’s coming. Even LA Noire was seemingly a failed experiment in the groundbreaking (at the time, though soon outdated) facial animation tech. With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to look back at the most recent games and see what they could mean for GTA 6. Obviously, there have been fewer games between GTA 5 and GTA 6 than there were between GTA 4 and 5, but there’s a lot we can learn from Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA Online, and the GTA 5 relaunch.

More roleplaying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rDkN_0fRcfIoc00

Customization has always been a big part of Rockstar’s games, whether you’re tricking out a whip or you’re forcing Arthur Morgan to grow a mountain-man beard. While these kinds of options will likely be more varied in GTA 6, I think the biggest influence here will be from Red Dead Online’s ‘roles’ system.

With roles, players can bring in bounties, hunt animals, or search for lost treasure. The system still hasn’t reached its full potential, but I expect Rockstar to take the lessons it learned here and apply them to GTA 6’s online portion. Roleplaying servers are a big part of GTA Online on PC, where people pretend to be cops, criminals, taxi drivers, doctors, and all manner of other things. If there’s not some kind of official implementation of this in GTA 6 Online, I will eat my cowboy hat.

More socially aware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTrDT_0fRcfIoc00

Like a certain angry, Irish MMA fighter, the GTA games have traditionally punched in every direction – no one is safe. But GTA 6 gives Rockstar the opportunity to focus on the villains of society and the systems that hold its characters down. With the current-gen launch of GTA 5, we get a rare look into the Rockstar mindset. GTA 5 came out nine years ago, at a time when many people weren’t as aware of the struggles trans people experience every day.

GTA 5 originally had content that punched down at the trans community with edgy ‘jokes’, but those were removed for the re-release. It’s proof that Rockstar has become more aware of social issues in our current society. In Red Dead Redemption 2, some of the best characters are strong women, and the entire gang is multicultural. Rockstar has matured alongside its audience in the last decade, to the point where I wouldn’t be surprised if GTA 6 offers a female protagonist for the first time in the series. Even if not, we can expect fewer jokes where the punchline is a marginalized person.

Goodbye, character switching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGnJM_0fRcfIoc00

While I think there will be more than one protagonist in GTA 6, I don’t think it’ll work in the same way as it did in GTA 5, where you could freely switch between characters at almost any time. Instead, I think it will be a mix of that approach and Red Dead Redemption 2’s – you’ll get multiple characters, but you’ll switch between them at certain points in the story.

The problem with free character switching is that it takes away from ownership, which is a big part of GTA. It’s hard to track in your head which buildings and businesses belong to Franklin versus Michael versus Trevor, and it becomes a juggling act to keep track of finances when you decide to dip into the stock market. Of course, I’ll miss switching to Trevor only to find him almost nude, on a beach, and surrounded by dead bikers. My biggest hope is that Rockstar turns it into an anthology – shorter stories, but more of them. I love seeing these worlds from a different perspective like in Episodes from Liberty City, and this method would prepare players to wear different roles online. Whatever happens, though, GTA 6’s main character shouldn’t be American.

A more realistic arsenal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClZfP_0fRcfIoc00

Sure, it’s nice to be able to carry an RPG, an assault rifle, a sniper rifle, a shotgun, an SMG, a pistol, a baseball bat, and ten grenades, but it’s not very authentic is it? Authenticity is something Rockstar has been aiming at for a while now – you can see it in every interaction in Red Dead Redemption 2, from petting your horse to stealing cans of beans from a farmstead. You can also see it in the arsenal. Arthur Morgan can only carry what physically fits on his person – pistols tucked in their holsters and long guns slung over his shoulder. Anything he can’t carry with him stays on his horse, which acts as a portable backpack.

Swap the horse for a car and this system could work well in GTA 6. Not only would it look cool, but you’d feel extra smart for bringing the right tools to each job, popping open your trunk and perusing your ever-growing armory to lock and load before a mission. Rockstar could even make it so police react to your character brandishing a firearm in public, giving us Hitman-style animations for tucking it into the small of our backs. Perhaps we’ll start off by having a pistol shoved down our pants, before earning enough to get some concealed holsters.

More wilderness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Pi3y_0fRcfIoc00

If you think Rockstar is going to throw away everything it learned about natural beauty in Red Dead Redemption 2, think again. One of the big rumors surrounding GTA 6 is that it’s codenamed ‘Americas’ internally.

This could hint at the game taking place in South America as well as North America, which means there needs to be plenty of wild terrain between the two. Vice City – which is based on Miami – will likely be the main location for the game, of course, so there’s also the option to truncate the landmass down and allow players to travel to Liberty City across Georgia, which houses places such as Blood Mountain Wilderness. Sounds lovely.

More points of interest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9703_0fRcfIoc00

Another thing Red Dead Redemption 2 nailed was making seemingly empty space interesting. It wasn’t just the simulated ecosystem and random events, it was in how Rockstar poured detail into every location.

Every lonely hut in Red Dead Redemption 2 houses some kind of secret or dirty past. Despite the world being ridiculously massive, there’s always something to discover, and none of it is ever repeated again.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Online' Fans Convinced Rockstar Is Pranking Them With Bad Updates

Red Dead Online fans are mad as hell, and they aren't going to take it anymore. At the start of 2022, Red Dead Online players rose up in protest of the game's lacklustre updates, demanding Rockstar Games "save" the online Western before it's too late. While I don't play the game myself, it has been hard seeing Rockstar do next to nothing with such a beautiful, massive open world. Simply put, there should be more to Red Dead Online than there currently is. Much more.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA 5's Michael Voice Actor Has Fans Buzzing

It's no surprise that "Grand Theft Auto Online" is still alive and thriving. "Grand Theft Auto 5" was the best-selling game of the last decade (per VentureBeat), and once gamers have their fill of the single-player world of "GTA 5," they take their violent escapades online. Every day, tens of thousands of gamers log onto "Grand Theft Auto Online" to create mayhem and build their virtual empires. And now that Rockstar Games has ported "Grand Theft Auto 5" to next-generation consoles and fixed some of its annoying technical issues, everyone can get in on the multiplayer action.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ComicBook

Red Dead Online Fans Accuse Rockstar Games of "Intentionally Trolling"

Red Dead Online fans have accused Rockstar Games of "intentionally trolling" following the latest update. Like it does every week, Rockstar Games has released a new Red Dead Online weekly update, and like every update for a long time, it's inconsequential to the point you are left wondering what's the point. And that's exactly what some Red Dead Online fans are doing, and in the process, concluding that Rockstar Games may actually just be trolling at this point, which, of course, is purposefully hyperbolic, but it's also not an unreasonable takeaway at this point.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dr. Dre initially turned down GTA Online because 'I don't make things for kids'

Late last year GTA Online added The Contract, a bunch of new story content bringing back one of the main GTA 5 protagonists Franklin and debuting new music from the legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre. This followed a brief Dre cameo in 2021's Cayo Perico update, but according to a new interview with DJ Pooh the whole shebang barely happened: because Dre said "I don't make things for kids."
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Ubisoft shuts down online services for 91 games

You might be disappointed if you were planning an Ubisoft-themed nostalgic gaming session. Kotaku reports Ubisoft has shut down online services for 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old (and sometimes defunct) platforms. You aren't about to play Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood using the long-dead OnLive service, for instance. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware, or might have good reason to revisit.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#Gta Games#Game Feel#Video Game#Rockstar Games#Gta 4#Midnight Club Los Angeles
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Rumor Suggests New Reveal Isn't Coming Soon

A new rumor has suggested that we won't be hearing anything new associated with God of War Ragnarok for a bit longer. Ever since last September, PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio have remained incredibly quiet about new details associated with the next installment in the God of War series. And while some fans have expected that silence to break in a major way, we're now five months into 2022 and nothing new has come about. Unfortunately, if this new rumor in question proves to be accurate, it sounds like May will come and go without new information on Ragnarok.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Salt and Sacrifice devs on the trials of bringing online multiplayer to its hellscape

When Ska Studios launched Salt and Sanctuary, the 2016 forerunner to Salt and Sacrifice, it arrived in the short window between Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3. Back then, the 'Soulslike' genre as we now know it wasn't nearly as prominent, and as far as 2D variations on FromSoftware's acclaimed works are concerned, Salt and Sanctuary was the first proper success story. In its wake, we've seen the likes of Dead Cells, Hollow Knight, and Blasphemous carry the torch deeper into the depths of despair, but Salt and Sanctuary really wore its inspirations on its bloodied sleeve – with unforgiving combat, deep progression mechanics, bastard-hard boss battles, ambiguous lore and enchanting maps in spades – without ever being derivative.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds PS5 Launch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on both console and PC (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC) have three new games, including a PS5 launch game. The most inconsequential of these games is Unsouled. The middle of the trio in terms of consequence is probably the PS5 launch game because the third game is NBA 2K22, one of last year's best-selling games. This is the first time it's been made available for "free." If the PS5 launch game was Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales or Demon's Souls, there may be a case for it being more consequential, but it's neither of these games, it's Bugsnax.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft, Epic, Netflix: The Buying Spree in Video Games Continues

The last few years have seemingly been a race in the video game industry to see how many smaller companies can be bought up by larger ones. Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report upcoming deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report is one of the most high-profile, but dozens more are being bought and sold in the background.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Polygon

Hit survival horror board game Nemesis Lockdown arrives on Steam this month

The Nemesis series of survival horror board games is being adapted to the PC. Developer Awaken Realms made the announcement Tuesday morning in a news release. Titled Nemesis Lockdown, the PC game boasts both a solo and a multiplayer game mode. It’s expected to launch into early access on Steam starting May 31.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Teases Bloodborne News

Alongside Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and a couple of other games, Bloodborne is a prime example of what PlayStation undeniably did throughout the entire PS4 generation, which was deliver some of the best games of the generation. The PS4 had a wide range of great exclusives and console exclusives, but not many better than Bloodborne, which was developed by the increasingly prolific and widely known FromSoftware, the developer behind Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals 12 Custom Star Wars Consoles for May the 4th

Xbox has revealed 12 custom Xbox Series S consoles to celebrate May the 4th and they could be yours! May the 4th is a commemorative day for Star Wars, celebrating the lengthy history of the iconic sci-fi franchise created by George Lucas. It is of course a pun based on the iconic "May the force be with you" saying, encompassing the deep love of Star Wars. The day usually comes with all kinds of festivities, sales on Star Wars merch, and news. 2022's May the 4th has already brought fans a new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Disney+ series focused on the titular character after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. With that said, things have escalated even further.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best co-op games: top games you can share with friends right now

Searching for the best co-op games to play right now? This is where you’ll find them. Playing together is an important aspect of video games, with top co-op games allowing you to share thrilling (and sometimes frustrating) moments with your friends, family and even strangers. Whether you want to...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy