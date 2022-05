JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You could say it’s a neighborhood staple in Jacksonville Beach — and Angie’s Subs truly makes one heck of a hoagie. Be warned — if you’re heading there right at lunchtime, you might have a bit of a wait! But good things come to those who are patient. (Or, you can call ahead so it’s ready when you get there!)

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO