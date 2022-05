GRAY — Daniel Boone rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-6 victory over West Ridge on Monday night at Clarence Mabe Field. The Wolves had broken a 3-3 tie in the Big 5 Conference game on Drew Hoover’s bases- clearing double in the top of the sixth inning. The Trailblazers responded with four runs in the bottom frame.

GRAY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO