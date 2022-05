As announced by the Musgrove Agency, Mustafa Johnson has accepted a training camp invite from the Atlanta Falcons. Though he has not signed a contract with the team, he can play his way into a spot on the 90-man roster. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive lineman is known for his pass-rushing skills and could help solidify an Atlanta team that ranked in the middle of the NFL in sacks last season. Johnson burst onto the scene his first year with the Buffaloes in 2018 when he led the team with 8.5 sacks and received an All-Pac-12 first-team nod by the AP. He finished...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO