Behind most successful NASCAR drivers is a father that showed them the ropes in the early days. That’s why it’s a shame that the father of Dale Earnhardt Sr., Ralph Lee Earnhardt, never actually got to witness his son’s legendary motorsports career. As a stock car racer himself, Ralph knew a thing or two about racing, and he passed on his knowledge on to his son Dale, which aided in The Intimidator’s success on the track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO