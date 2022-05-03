ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Lso_0fRcWb8a00

Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23.

Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singers Jessica Vosk and Adrienne Warren, and mandolinist Chris Thile also will perform along with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert in the main Stern Auditorium, priced at $90-$300, go on sale Wednesday. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and partners in the region to provide medical supplies to relief groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jerry verDorn Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell, a.k.a. ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dies at 70

Click here to read the full article. Ric Parnell, who played the fictional band Spinal Tap’s drummer Mick Shrimpton in the classic 1984 heavy metal “mockumentary” “This Is Spinal Tap,” has died at the age of 70, according to a post from the group’s Harry Shearer and Yahoo News. No cause of death was initially reported. Ric Parnell, our drummer in This is Spinal Tap, passed away today. No one ever rocked harder. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 2, 2022 The group — fronted by actor-musicians Michael McKean (as David St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (as Nigel Tufnel) and Shearer (as Derek Smalls)...
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Les Troyens’ Premiere

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its performance of Berlioz’s “Les Troyens” on May 9, 2022. The company noted that Ekaterina Semenchuk will replace Anita Rachvelishvili in the role of Didon. Semenchuk is currently performing at the Munich company in a production of “Macbeth.”...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeny Kissin
Person
Michael Feinstein
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Person
Itzhak Perlman
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Turandot, Cast B

(Credit: Metropolitan Opera / Marty Sohl) I could commence this review by going into the political implications and problematic circumstances surrounding this production, but another writer has already done an excellent job spotlighting all that. Instead, I am going to jump into the performance itself, the second in this run...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Vache Baroque Festival Announces Ukraine Fundraiser

The Vache Baroque Festival has announced its Ukraine Fundraiser concert at Grosvenor Chapel in London on May 19, 2022. Featuring award-winning Kyiv-born pianist Sasha Grynyuk and a consort of Vache Baroque Singers, the program comprises music by Purcell and Baldassare Galuppi, along with 16th and 17th century Italian and English vocal music by Marenzio, Byrd, Dowland, Gibbons, and Handel.
FESTIVAL
The Guardian

They got rhythm: the interwar British dance bands who pointed towards pop

In the 1920s and 1930s, boiling hot American jazz didn’t really suit the British reserve. So Britain created something of its own: the dance band, a regional variant whose seeds had been sown back in 1919 when the riotous Original Dixieland Jazz Band had arrived in London. They had played what sounded to British ears like banjo, clarinet, cornet and trombone all channelling different melodies at the same time. It had been confusing, but thrilling.
THEATER & DANCE
NPR

Ron Carter at 85: tracks and stories from the life of a record-setting bassist

Walk into any record store, head to the jazz section and pull out an album at random (or tune into your favorite jazz public radio station) — there is a very good chance that NEA Jazz Master Ron Carter appears on whicever recording you end up listening to. Carter is the most-recorded jazz bassist, as officially certified by Guinness, and over the course of 2,200 albums and counting — from his tracks with Miles Davis in the 1960s to his album with Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba, which won a Grammy in 2022 — Carter's discography reads like a definitive history of jazz. His chameleonic command of musical situations paired with his technical chops have made him a first-call bassist since he first landed on the scene, as well as outside of it. Records with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul Simon and A Tribe Called Quest further illustrate Carter's reach.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feinstein Midori#Carnegie Ukraine#Carnegie Hall#Ensemble Connect#Ukrainian#Stern Auditorium#Direct Relief#Ministry Of Health
NPR

85-year-old bassist Ron Carter has no plans on slowing down

Ron Carter is one of the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz history. In a career spanning six decades, he's appeared on more than 2,000 records and worked with greats like Aretha Franklin. Today, on Carter's 85th birthday, Tom Vitale has this look at his career. TOM VITALE,...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Magdalena Kožená, Ekaterina Semenchuk & Judit Kutasi Lead Musikfest Berlin’s 2022 Season

Musikfest Berlin has announced its 2022 season featuring international orchestras and soloists. Here is a selection of the vocal highlights of the season. Lucy Crowe, Ann Hallenberg, Giovanni Sala, and William Thomas perform Beethiven’s Missa Solemnis with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. John Eliot Gardiner conducts.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Wozzeck’

The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for Berg’s “Wozzeck.”. The company noted that soprano Annemarie Kremer will perform the part of Marie, replacing Elena Zhidkova, who has been forced to withdraw due to illness. Kremer is a Dutch soprano who has performed with Opernhaus...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Queen in Me’

“The Queen In Me” is set to explore the many ways that race, gender, and sexuality are represented, and often policed, in the opera industry. The new co-production from the Canadian Opera Company, Amplified Opera, Nightwood Theatre, and Theatre Gargantua was created by and stars interdisciplinary artist Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

Elizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital media strategy specifically focused on opera and classical performing arts. Through Bowman Media, she has worked directly with the Metropolitan Opera conductor James Gaffigan, mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, soprano Joyce El-Khoury and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Will Liverman Awarded Metropolitan Opera’s Beverly Sills Artist Award

(Credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has named baritone Will Liverman the winner of the 2022 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The annual $50,000 award recognizes a gifted singer with a rising Met career. The award was established in 2006 by an endowment gift from the late Agnes Varis, a former Met board member.
PERFORMING ARTS
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy