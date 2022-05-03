ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Powerful French abortion drama ‘Happening’ lands in US

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QH7QO_0fRcWaFr00

It’s 1963 in France and Anne is an ambitious, 23-year-old college student who becomes pregnant. She doesn't want to be. She's not ready to be a mother. But abortion isn’t legal in the country and won’t be for another 12 years. In the new film “ Happening,” Anne must find a solution on her own, though that choice also means risking her life and freedom.

“Happening” is a based on a true story. It belongs to author Annie Ernaux, who published her account of the traumatic experience in 2001. Forty years after the fact, Ernaux’s frank and honest memories of the unwanted pregnancy, the isolation, the fear and her determination struck a chord even though the procedure had then been legal in France for over 25 years.

The film adaptation opens in North American theaters Friday with a renewed urgency around access to abortion. A report Monday night suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion in the U.S. The leaked draft opinion would allow individual states to more heavily regulate or outright ban the procedure.

Diwan said that she didn't make the film to give answers but to ask questions. Though it's technically a period piece, she was keenly aware that she was also making something that met the moment by putting the audience in the shoes of her working class protagonist.

“When I read the book, I had the feeling that it was a kind of intense thriller,” said writer-director Audrey Diwan in an interview last week. “I wanted the movie to be a physical experience — not a political manifesto but a true cinematic experience.”

She didn’t want to the camera to show Anne. She wanted the camera to be Anne. And she needed an actor who could throw herself into the role physically and emotionally, who could convey a world of feelings with just a look and who would be an intellectual partner in the process.

When French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei walked into the audition and dove into a candid conversation about the nudity that would be required, Diwan knew she’d found someone special.

“I thought, she has something in common with Anne,” Diwan said. “There’s a determination.”

Determination might even be an understatement. When Vartolomei, now 23, got the script from her agent she told herself, “This will be my part. I will let no other actor do it.”

Still, she was grateful for the extra time that COVID-19 lockdowns provided. She studied the '60s and watched films that Diwan recommended, like the Dardennes' “Rosetta," László Nemes' “Son of Saul" and Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan," all of which helped inform various aspects of the character.

Much of Anne's journey is a silent one — the word abortion isn't even uttered in the film (nor is it in the book). To help her actor, Diwan came up with some interior monologues, words and sentences that Vartolomei could repeat in her head that would help get her in the right mindset before filming particular scenes.

“The further she goes, the more paranoid she becomes,” Vartolomei said. “She’s so afraid of being caught. Everything becomes more interior. She is a soldier and she has to lead an inner war and stay focused on her goal.”

Then there are the several scenes in which Anne experiences massive pain. They get more intense as the story and pregnancy progress. To help bring Anne’s discomfort to light, Vartolomei used an earpiece with a tick-tok sound. Not only did it help her feel disoriented and irritated for the scenes, but it also became a sort of physical manifestation of time running out with this “bomb” growing inside her.

These scenes are no doubt harrowing, but Diwan trusts the audience to choose for themselves how much they want to watch and if they need a break while doing so.

“Annie Ernaux, when she writes, she doesn’t look away, so I can’t look away,” Diwan said. “I wanted the film to feel immersive but I didn’t want the audience to feel trapped.”

The film was hard to get made and Diwan’s greatest fear was that it wouldn’t be seen. She needn’t have worried, though, since the day after “Happening” won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival from a jury that included Oscar-winning directors Bong Joon-ho and Chloé Zhao, she got word that it would be shown to audiences around the world.

It’s been a breakout moment for Vartolomei, who has been working as an actor in France since she was 10. “Happening” has helped put her on another level, not just as an adult actor but as one with global potential. She’d like to do films in her native Romania and in Hollywood, too. After the film won at Venice, Vartolomei signed with the powerful talent agency CAA and already there are some exciting things in the works that she can’t yet talk about publicly. She’s a little anxious her English isn’t strong enough yet, but she’s working on it.

For the past several months, she and Diwan have been on a non-stop circuit with the film. And every screening invites new, interesting conversations, especially in countries where abortion rights are being challenged. They’ve heard intimate stories from women who have gone through the same thing as Anne and testimonies from both sexes who’ve said they’ve reconsidered their stance on the issue after seeing the film.

“Women can finally talk about it without fearing being understood and heard,” Vartolomei said. “I’m happy and proud to be part of this change.”

———

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Abortion on screen: how film and TV depictions have changed over time

The supreme court’s leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 decision protecting a woman’s right to an abortion in the US, is not official yet, but the ink might as well be dry. At best, Roe will be gutted to the point of near meaninglessness; it is very likely that come June, the ruling will be overturned entirely, allowing so-called “trigger laws” in 26 states to ban abortion as soon as possible. The US in 2022 will suddenly resemble the US in 1972, when a handful of states had legalized abortion and twomen sought out shadow networks of illegal providers – some dubious and dangerous, some not.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Chloé Zhao
Person
Bong Joon Ho
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Series in Development Stage Amid Streamer’s Cutbacks

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle’s first animated series under Archewell Productions officially was given the ax by Netflix as the streamer re-evaluates its upcoming slate amid an exodus of subscribers. The Duchess of Sussex announced the series last summer. Tentatively titled “Pearl,” the Netflix show was going to follow a 12-year-old girl on a path of self-discovery inspired by famous female figures throughout history. Markle served as an executive producer on the series along with Elton John’s husband, David Furnish. “Pearl” was created through Markle and husband Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, which inked a multiyear deal with Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#French#North American#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

Abortion Law: Which countries have the strictest laws and what are the punishments?

Louisiana has become the latest US to pass new legislation restricting abortion rights.On Wednesday, a 79-23 vote saw the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there is a detectable foetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Ohio have all passed similar so-called “heartbeat” bills this year, with Alabama passing legislation to ban nearly all abortions in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest.If the latter’s bill takes effect it will mean that those performing abortions would be committing a felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison.Several...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Collider

'The Janes': Pre-Roe v. Wade Abortion Activist Documentary Sets June Release Date on HBO

HBO is bringing a historic look at the fight for abortion to your screens with The Janes. Debuting during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, the documentary is the latest from HBO Documentary Films and is helmed by Oscar nominee Tia Lessin (Trouble the Water) and Emmy nominee Emma Pildes (Jane Fonda in Five Acts). HBO will broadcast the film on June 8 from 9:00 to 10:45 p.m. ET/PT before it makes its way to HBO Max.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
ABC News

ABC News

631K+
Followers
151K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy