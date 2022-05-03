ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why IPG Photonics Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

By Daniel Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 17.4%. As of 10:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 17.2%.

The catalyst that sent the industrial laser maker higher was its quarterly earnings report, which was far better than expected.

So what

For the first quarter, IPG Photonics generated revenue of $370 million, which climbed 7% year over year. This resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, compared with EPS of $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGFbG_0fRcW8os00

Image source: Getty Images.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $336.5 million and EPS of $0.97, so the results easily eclipsed investor expectations.

Its performance was boosted by strong demand across segments, with applications in Europe, North America, and Japan all fueling the results. The company also cited increased laser welding adoption, particularly in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, which helped drive record welding revenue for the quarter. This was all the more remarkable in the face of a slowdown of demand in China, as revenue from the country decreased 35%.

Management noted that due to "increased geopolitical risks" it reduced its dependence on manufacturing in Russia, while increasing capacity in North America and Western Europe.

Now what

IPG Photonics noted that during the first quarter its book-to-bill ratio -- which compares orders received to the amount billed during a given period -- remained above 1, which suggests that future results will continue to be solid. That said, the company also had received several orders that wouldn't ship until after the end of the second quarter, forcing the company to rein in its guidance.

As a result, the company is forecasting revenue in a range of $355 million to $385 million, or essentially flat year over year at the midpoint of its guidance. IPG is also expecting EPS in a range of $0.95 to $1.25, which would represent a decline from the $1.29 it delivered in the prior-year quarter.

Given the economic and geopolitical uncertainty, IPG Photonics delivered a robust performance and investors cheered the results. For those with a sufficient investing time horizon, this technology stock is a solid buy.

10 stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and IPG Photonics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Danny Vena has positions in IPG Photonics. The Motley Fool recommends IPG Photonics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipg Photonics#Stock#Europe#Russia#Ipgp#Getty Images#Eps
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Market Crash? 2 Top FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold

Brand Finance ranks Amazon and Apple as the two most valuable brands in the world. Amazon dominates the e-commerce and cloud computing industries, and it is gaining share in digital advertising. Apple inspires consumer loyalty with its lineup of trendy devices, and its services business should supercharge profitability in the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
181K+
Followers
90K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy