ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US now considers Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG7B0_0fRcViHS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCOMx_0fRcViHS00
U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russia 02:17

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - There could soon be some action surrounding the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The Biden administration has determined the Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia. Officials say that means the US will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.

Griner, a Houston native, was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department section - the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs - that is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

"Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home," said Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

It was unclear what prompted the shift in Griner's case, though President Joe Biden's administration had been under pressure from members of Congress and others to make Griner's release a priority.

The U.S. last week secured the release of Texas Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that also resulted in a convicted Russian drug trafficker being freed from prison in the U.S.

Besides Griner, another American regarded as unjustly detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan who was arrested in December 2018 while visiting for a friend's wedding and was later sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges his family says are bogus.

ESPN first reported the classification in Griner's case. Two U.S. officials confirmed it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

Meanwhile, the WNBA announced Tuesday that it would honor Griner, a former Baylor Lady Bear, with a floor decal and allow the Mercury to pay her without it counting against the team's cap. The decal will feature Griner's initials, B.G., as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. The Mercury open their season at home that night against the Las Vegas Aces.

Comments / 5

Brandon Heinrich
1d ago

Bet I smoke a lot more weed than her. Bet I’d never take drugs into another country. Bet as a white male I feel less entitled than her...

Reply
2
southern born totally
2d ago

Drug addict trafficker that was caught deserves what it gets

Reply
10
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Espionage#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Russian#Phoenix Mercury#State Department#Americans#The White House#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
113K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy