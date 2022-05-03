ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See The Met Gala outfit so odd that everyone assumed it was Jared Leto

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago

If you spent the first half of last night's Met Gala red carpet thinking Jared Leto arrived looking like a futuristic fish, well you weren’t alone.

In fact it wasn’t until Leto arrived with his Gucci creative director doppelgänger, Alessandro Michele , that many even realized the bleach blonde fella in the aquatic metal getup wasn’t Jared at all, but in fact Swedish fashion star Fredrik Robertsson , whom according to his IG bio is a self proclaimed “CREATIVE DICTATOR” and “FASHION ADDICT.”

Sporting a silver Iris Van Herpen jumpsuit with silver structured wings to the gilded glamour-themed event, Robertsson turned heads and confused minds the moment he stepped onto the red carpet. And as for the Leto confusion, which caused a Twitter storm and multiple outlets to report on the futuristic look, it actually totally checks. Because even when he’s not dressed up as the fish man from The Shape of Water, Fredrik does bear a resemblance to Jared.

Photo credit Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Once Jared arrived twinning with Alessandro in matching jewel embellished Gucci suits, leather gloves, suede clutches, with identical facial hair and luscious locks pinned back with matching barrettes, then people realized it wasn’t an outfit change situation, prompting them to hit delete on those judgey tweets.

Photo credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Well not everyone, we did manage to find a few lingering in the Twitter-sphere, check them out below.

