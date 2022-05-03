ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS Overturn Of Roe V. Wade Would Prompt Texas To Outlaw Abortion

Cover picture for the articleIf the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, state law requires Texas to ban abortion. In...

AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUSA9

Anti-abortion activist known for fetuses in home demonstrates at SCOTUS after leaked draft of Roe v. Wade ruling

WASHINGTON — After a bombshell Politico report that shared a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the coming months, a D.C. anti-abortion activist now known for housing fetuses made a public appearance supporting the possible ruling. Lauren Handy joined throngs of protesters spanning all political persuasions Monday night encouraging those who would like to see the landmark SCOTUS ruling overturned to "keep fighting."
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Politics
WAND TV

Report: Roe v. Wade to be overturned by Supreme Court

(WAND) - POLITICO has obtained an initial draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court saying Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion, the publication said, which shows guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights will end. Alito wrote that Roe "was egregiously wrong from the start."
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

The original Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked, too

People march around the Minnesota Capitol building in St. Paul protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in January, 1973.AP. The news site Politico sent shockwaves across the country last night when it published what appears to be an initial draft majority opinion — written by Justice Samuel Alito and reportedly circulated inside the court — suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS

