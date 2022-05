Backstage Capital, founded by Arlan Hamilton in 2015, has officially invested in 200 companies led by historically overlooked founders. And that’s all, for now. Going forward, the firm will only invest in existing portfolio companies, meaning that Backstage Capital is no longer making net new investments. The firm says that it will remain active and grow assets under management — including the in-the-works $30 million opportunity fund and $1 million from Comcast — but that cash will only be put toward follow-on rounds in Backstage companies.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO