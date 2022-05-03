ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ben McAdoo a 'big reason why' Panthers drafted QB Matt Corral

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAPGx_0fRcKQEd00

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo might’ve said a little too much in his first press conference with the organization two weeks ago. But he didn’t say enough to completely tip his team’s hand.

On Friday night, the Panthers traded up into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft to select Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. And that bold move, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, was powered by the trust Carolina had in McAdoo’s eye for talent under center.

“Ben has done a really good job over the years evaluating quarterbacks,” said Fitterer, who spoke with WNFZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday. “We’ve seen his old reports, and they’re timestamped. And he’s very accurate in terms of his projection.”

That’s no lie. Back in 2017—as reported by ESPN’s Anita Marks—McAdoo, who was then the head coach of the New York Giants, reportedly made a spirited push to draft Texas Tech University’s Patrick Mahomes.

He’d prove his knowhow again the next year, nailing the 2018 quarterback class in an almost eerily spot-on manner. In an interview with the New York Post prior to the draft itself, McAdoo ranked that incoming group as such: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Mason Rudolph, Baker Mayfield.

Fitterer then went on to say that they heavily considered the opinion of McAdoo, who obviously had a solid feeling on Corral.

“So when it got to this year’s class, we did lean on him and his expertise,” he added. “And he really likes Matt Corral’s quick release, his mobility in the pocket, his ability to see the field. So, he had a strong conviction on him and Ben McAdoo’s a big reason why Matt is here.”

Well, now we know who was in the batter’s box when the Panthers took their swing this weekend.

Comments / 2

Related
SB Nation

Why no one wants Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is still available. Despite an abundance of rumors a deal was close, the Browns quarterback was not traded during the NFL Draft. Now, as teams progress and begin planning for the regular season we’re facing a scenario where the No. 1 pick from the 2019 NFL Draft will either be dealt for peanuts, or ultimately cut before training camp.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
FanSided

NFL insider predicts how long Deshaun Watson’s suspension will be

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora predicted when Deshaun Watson will return to the field for the Cleveland Browns after serving his impending suspension. While the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson this offseason, do not expect for the former Houston Texans starter and Clemson legend to play right away, as he will have to serve a suspension first.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wnfz#Espn#The New York Giants#Texas Tech University#The New York Post
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-Arizona Republic The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn't a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants... rather than adding strength to the wide...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft reaction: Predicting Rookies of the Year, bounce-back teams, 2023 No. 1 overall pick and more

After months of speculations, NFL teams have made their draft selections and actual situations can be evaluated rather than making projections. I called fellow CBS Sports draft writers Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso to the virtual table to explore impact rookie performers, the teams now in a position to bounce back from a poor season and much more in a series of questions below.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Gridiron Junkies

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents After NFL Draft

From Odell Beckham Jr. to GRONK, here are the best remaining NFL free agents after the draft. Beckham had an injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win. But he is still worth signing for the future for the right team. Hoping my Ravens go for it!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy