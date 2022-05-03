ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko

Cover picture for the articleThe war in Ukraine grinds on. In today’s...

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
Chuck Schumer wouldn’t say Tuesday whether he has confidence in Dianne Feinstein’s ability to serve in the Senate.

Here's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.):. "It's great for Europe [and] for the United States in terms of stability, particularly at a time in which we have the challenges of Ukraine. Obviously, Le Pen did better than others expected. But, you know, populism is not only alive in France. It's alive all over, including here in the United States. So it's a reflection of the sentiment of some of the electorate as they face challenges in their lives.
New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
The case for exiling Manchin and Sinema from the Democratic Party

There are plenty of reasons that President Biden and the Democrats are in trouble this November. The lingering pandemic and worsening inflation are up there, but the inability of congressional Democrats to capitalize on their narrow majorities in the House and Senate has been just as consequential. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mostly kept her caucus in line, but in the Senate, two Democrats — Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — are almost single-handedly responsible for torpedoing Biden's presidency.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Kyrsten Sinema "should be" primaried after her response to the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion.

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP [and] Dem obstructionists included," she wrote. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made her strongest comment to date in favor of a primary challenge to centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona Democrat again ruled out changes to the Senate's filibuster rules. That was despite POLITICO's reporting on a draft Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning federal abortion protections.
New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
2022 Midterms: These Senate and House Races Will Determine Control of Congress

The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
