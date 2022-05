One of the best advantages Android phones allow you is choice. Phones running Android come in all different sizes and prices from a variety of manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Google among others. Many of those phones come with the state-of-the-art features like fast 5G connectivity, vivid Super AMOLED displays, 120Hz refresh rate screens, large batteries and multiple cameras. Those with deeper pockets can access futuristic, cutting-edge tech like the folding displays found on foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO