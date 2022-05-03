ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate campaign ad uses clip of Biden laughing at inflation joke: ‘It’s not funny’

By Kelly Laco
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: A new campaign ad supporting Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is taking aim at President Biden's appearance at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner, during which he appeared to laugh at a joke about rising gas prices and skyrocketing inflation in the U.S. Biden has been criticized for his...

Comments / 252

Prevail
2d ago

Biden is using the hyperinflation he created as a tool to destroy the working poor and middle class, private small business and the American elderly so he can build back the US as a vast devastated third world totalitarian marxist welfare state.

Reply(9)
226
Stormy Seas
2d ago

This administration just said that there is a new wave of a different Covid on horizon, as a matter of fact, they want to pair the bill with another 30 billion dollars, going to the Ukraine. The Republicans need to block the bill. Not another dime. The Democrats need to open the books and for the sake of clarity, show the American people what happened to the initial 30 billion. They are cooking the books, lining their pockets. We want clarity.

Reply(4)
115
Guest
2d ago

Inflation doesn’t affect the elite. The pain is ours and our demented, old, coward, criminal for a president could care less.

Reply(46)
110
