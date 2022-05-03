Gambling machines seized from suspected storefront casinos

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
If you’ve been on social media the past few days, you’ve likely seen the video of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man on a plane. Allegedly, the former boxer grew impatient with the man heckling him on a JetBlue flight Wednesday night, prompting the physical attack. Since the...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
An Ontario driver was reportedly hit with a hefty fine for driving without a renewed licence plate in Quebec, even though the Ontario government granted an extension to get them renewed at the time. Per CBC News, Barbara Francis visited Gatineau Park in early March, then weeks later received a...
The former pit bull rescue president acquitted of killing five dogs but destroying the home where she kept them was sentenced to 15 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday. Judge Peter McShane gave Heidi Lueders five years suspended after 15 months, followed by five years of probation. McShane first...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
PHOENIX (AP) — An autopsy says a Mexican woman found hanging on the border wall in southern Arizona choked to death in an accident when she became entangled in climbing gear. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s report conducted for the Cochise County Sheriff’s office said Griselda Anais Verduzco Armenta,...
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The owner of a notorious cat in Bellevue named “Miska” has won a $125,000 settlement from Bellevue and King County. The outcome followed a three-year court battle. The litigation stemmed from about $30,000 in fines and more than 30 violations for the cat’s alleged...
A Chicago man who was pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn't commit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a northern Indiana city and former police officers
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (5/04; 3:50 p.m.) — Broken Arrow Police (BAPD) announced Wednesday afternoon they arrested the 17-year-old student who was under investigation for bringing a gun to Broken Arrow High School in his car. The student will be booked into the Juvenile Bureau of the...
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
A north Minneapolis man is facing murder charges after he fatally shot a man who slapped him during an argument, court documents say. Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, faces second-degree murder charges for the killing of 37-year-old Theodore Collins. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on April 29. Minneapolis...
