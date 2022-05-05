Where to score Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals
(WJW) – Cinco de Mayo marks Mexico’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla.
The 5 th of May has evolved into a celebration of Mexican culture across the U.S., and several businesses want you to party with them.
Bar Louie is offering customers $3 off the Tostada Burger. Cinco Ritas are $5, Pacifico is $4 and a Sidecar of Sauza Tequila is $3.
Chili’s is offering $5 drinks all day long. The deal includes Presidente, Cheers to Patron, Frose ‘Ritas and some draft imports.
Chipotle is offering free delivery with May 6 with promo code DELIVER.
Just enter the promo code at checkout.
Del Taco is offering buy one get one Epic Burrito and free delivery.
7-Eleven is debuting mini spicy breakfast empanadas. 7Rewards members can get three of them plus any size coffee for $4 through May 24.

