Cuero, TX

Groundbreaking for CTHM Pocket Park, Roundabout

Cuero Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum held its groundbreaking ceremony on April 28 for a new pocket park that is the first phase of the Museum's expansion project. The City of Cuero deeded a portion of the 100 block of...

News Talk 860 KSFA

Live Like Royalty At This Medieval Castle Right Here In Texas

I had no idea that we had any medieval castles in Texas, but apparently, there’s one at Lake Livingston right here in the Lone Star State. Located outside of Houston and College Station, The Castle at Lake Livingston Village is the perfect getaway for those who want to relax, and unplug from the distractions of the modern world. According to its Air-Bnb listing, the castle was inspired by the German Medieval-Gothic castles of the old world.
Kait 8

Cyclists anticipate phase one of bike trail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro peddles forward in its Quality of Life and Connectivity Plan after the council voted unanimously to apply for the Transportation Alternatives Program grant by the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The $500,000 grant will cover over half of the project costs of the...
JONESBORO, AR
101.5 KNUE

Use This Map to Explore the Many Beautiful Waterfalls and Caves of Texas

Summer is not meant to be spent on the couch binge watching a TV show or with a controller in your hand. Summer is meant to get outside and explore and have some fun with family and friends. For those that love a good road trip, this could be a very adventurous excursion as you visit several of Texas' beautiful waterfalls and caves in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
#Pocket Park#Roundabout

