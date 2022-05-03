Kyle Richards Adores This 1-Minute Pore and Sunspot Treatment: ‘A Mini Chemical Peel’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Listen — if we had the time and budget for a million different professional skincare treatments , you know we’d have our dermatologist and esthetician on speed dial. But even ageless celebs don’t have time for constant facials, laser treatments and peels. Kyle Richards , for example, we know is always on the go for Real Housewives and beyond.

So what products does Richards use to keep her skin ever so clear and youthful? Today is your complexion’s lucky day, because the reality star revealed all of the self-care products she “can’t live without." It's how we discovered this game-changing product — and we just had to share it with you too !

Get the M-61 PowerGlow® Peel starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards talked through all of her skincare secrets on her recent Amazon Live — a much-anticipated topic by fans. She said she went through her bathroom to pick out her favorites to feature, which included a couple of products from M-61.

“Another amazing thing that they make that you guys are going to love, are these little – they’re called PowerGlow Peels ,” she said, “and I put them on my face to help get rid of sunspots, and I put them on my hands.” She goes on to compare the treatment to a “mini chemical peel” or “ glycolic peel ” and notes how she loves how it also helps her skin feel really clean. “It’s a two-for-one type of thing.”

These peel pads have a vegan, “power-packed formula.” They’re individually-packaged towelettes, pre-soaked in star ingredients like glycolic acid and salicylic acid, which may chemically exfoliate to unclog pores and reduce their appearance, also targeting fine lines and wrinkles. This formula also contains vitamin K, which may reduce the appearance of spider veins and diminish dry, rosacea-like patches, and bilberry, an antioxidant that may even out skin tone. Chamomile and lavender round things out with their calming properties!

These peel pads are dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested, made with no parabens or synthetic fragrances. In an independent clinical study, 100% of users saw immediate improvement in skin cell exfoliation, 97% saw immediate improvement in appearance of pore size and 91% saw improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All it takes is one minute and one step for this “instant facial”!

Simply swipe one towelette over a clean, dry face at night (and hands, if you want to channel Richards), don’t rinse and follow up with moisturizer. Start off by using one three times a week and building up to every night. You can always start with a 10-pack, but bookmark this page so you can go back and grab a 30-pack or 60-pack on Amazon when you fall in love with the results!

