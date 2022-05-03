ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Kyle Richards Adores This 1-Minute Pore and Sunspot Treatment: ‘A Mini Chemical Peel’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Listen — if we had the time and budget for a million different professional skincare treatments , you know we’d have our dermatologist and esthetician on speed dial. But even ageless celebs don’t have time for constant facials, laser treatments and peels. Kyle Richards , for example, we know is always on the go for Real Housewives and beyond.

So what products does Richards use to keep her skin ever so clear and youthful? Today is your complexion’s lucky day, because the reality star revealed all of the self-care products she “can’t live without." It's how we discovered this game-changing product — and we just had to share it with you too !

See it!

Get the M-61 PowerGlow® Peel starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Richards talked through all of her skincare secrets on her recent Amazon Live — a much-anticipated topic by fans. She said she went through her bathroom to pick out her favorites to feature, which included a couple of products from M-61.

“Another amazing thing that they make that you guys are going to love, are these little – they’re called PowerGlow Peels ,” she said, “and I put them on my face to help get rid of sunspots, and I put them on my hands.” She goes on to compare the treatment to a “mini chemical peel” or “ glycolic peel ” and notes how she loves how it also helps her skin feel really clean. “It’s a two-for-one type of thing.”

These peel pads have a vegan, “power-packed formula.” They’re individually-packaged towelettes, pre-soaked in star ingredients like glycolic acid and salicylic acid, which may chemically exfoliate to unclog pores and reduce their appearance, also targeting fine lines and wrinkles. This formula also contains vitamin K, which may reduce the appearance of spider veins and diminish dry, rosacea-like patches, and bilberry, an antioxidant that may even out skin tone. Chamomile and lavender round things out with their calming properties!

See it!

Get the M-61 PowerGlow® Peel starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

These peel pads are dermatologist-tested and allergy-tested, made with no parabens or synthetic fragrances. In an independent clinical study, 100% of users saw immediate improvement in skin cell exfoliation, 97% saw immediate improvement in appearance of pore size and 91% saw improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All it takes is one minute and one step for this “instant facial”!

Simply swipe one towelette over a clean, dry face at night (and hands, if you want to channel Richards), don’t rinse and follow up with moisturizer. Start off by using one three times a week and building up to every night. You can always start with a 10-pack, but bookmark this page so you can go back and grab a 30-pack or 60-pack on Amazon when you fall in love with the results!

See it!

Get the M-61 PowerGlow® Peel starting at just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

11 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from M-61 here and check out other facial peels here ! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want more product recommendations? Check out other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks
, self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

17 Mid-Length Shorts for a Flattering Fit That Won’t Ride Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who wears short shorts? Well, not Us. Definitely not all the time. We think many shoppers can agree that sometimes we just want something a little longer, a little looser, a little less likely to leave us constantly pulling […]
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunspots#Skin Tone#Dry Skin#Powerglow
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jason Oppenheim Got Visibly Emotional Over Ex Chrishell Stause During ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Taping: What You Didn’t See On Screen

Still working through the split. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause didn't hold back about their decision to part ways during the Selling Sunset reunion — but there were more details that didn't make it on screen. According to an eyewitness, Oppenheim, 45, "got choked up" while discussing the reason for his breakup with Stause, 40, […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy