‘It’s that time of the month’: Top female golfer, 25, leaves interviewer ‘lost for words’ when she explains that her physio rushed on to stretch her back to alleviate period pains during a tournament in California

Lydia Ko, 25, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, left a reporter speechless when she answered a question about why her physiotherapist ran up during a tournament.

The physio ran on to the pitch to stretch her back to alleviate pain during the Palos Verdes Championship in California.

Asked whether she expected the treatment to be a recurring issue, Ko revealed to the interviewer the pain was caused by period cramps, explaining: 'I hope not. It's that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, "Yeah, I got you."'

'So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I'm all twisted,' she said.

'It's not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.'

Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz, who appears not to have anticipated the reason for the physio visit, was slower than usual on a follow up question, saying only 'thanks' and aiming the mic in her direction again.

Lydia Ko, 25, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, left a reporter speechless when she answered a question about why her physiotherapist ran up to relieve some tension

'I know you're lost for words Jerry,' said Ko, laughing off the reporter's delayed responce.

Fans praised Ko for her honesty about period pain and how it can affect performance for professional sportswomen.

'We can relate, Lydia,' said Golf4Her, posted an online pro store dedicated to women's golf in the comments of her interview.

'He asked the question, you answered. It happens. Thanks Lydia Ko for your maturity and honesty,' said Caroline McDonald, a personal trainer and fitness instructor on Twitter.

At 17, the New Zealander became the youngest world No 1 in the history of professional golf across both genders. She was the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event and the youngest person to win an LPGA Tour event

'The journalist was a little disoriented but seriously though, would he be if she was talking about a bad knee or a headache, no, so what ?? Keep it real!' said Thibault Straten, another Twitter user.

At 17, the New Zealander became the youngest world No 1 in the history of professional golf, counting both men's and women's golf.

She was the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event and the youngest person to win an LPGA Tour event.

In August 2013, she became the only amateur to win two LPGA Tour events.

In 2016, Ko was named Young New Zealander of the Year