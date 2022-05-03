ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

‘It’s that time of the month’: Top female golfer, 25, leaves interviewer ‘lost for words’ when she explains that her physio rushed on to stretch her back to alleviate period pains during a tournament in California

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lydia Ko, 25, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, left a reporter speechless when she answered a question about why her physiotherapist ran up during a tournament.

The physio ran on to the pitch to stretch her back to alleviate pain during the Palos Verdes Championship in California.

Asked whether she expected the treatment to be a recurring issue, Ko revealed to the interviewer the pain was caused by period cramps, explaining: 'I hope not. It's that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, "Yeah, I got you."'

'So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I'm all twisted,' she said.

'It's not the first time that Chris has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.'

Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz, who appears not to have anticipated the reason for the physio visit, was slower than usual on a follow up question, saying only 'thanks' and aiming the mic in her direction again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO1Fk_0fRbwPM100
Lydia Ko, 25, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, left a reporter speechless when she answered a question about why her physiotherapist ran up to relieve some tension

'I know you're lost for words Jerry,' said Ko, laughing off the reporter's delayed responce.

Fans praised Ko for her honesty about period pain and how it can affect performance for professional sportswomen.

'We can relate, Lydia,' said Golf4Her, posted an online pro store dedicated to women's golf in the comments of her interview.

'He asked the question, you answered. It happens. Thanks Lydia Ko for your maturity and honesty,' said Caroline McDonald, a personal trainer and fitness instructor on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8eyf_0fRbwPM100
At 17, the New Zealander became the youngest world No 1 in the history of professional golf across both genders. She was the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event and the youngest person to win an LPGA Tour event

'The journalist was a little disoriented but seriously though, would he be if she was talking about a bad knee or a headache, no, so what ?? Keep it real!' said Thibault Straten, another Twitter user.

At 17, the New Zealander became the youngest world No 1 in the history of professional golf, counting both men's and women's golf.

She was the youngest person ever to win a professional golf tour event and the youngest person to win an LPGA Tour event.

In August 2013, she became the only amateur to win two LPGA Tour events.

In 2016, Ko was named Young New Zealander of the Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFwm3_0fRbwPM100
In August 2013, she became the only amateur to win two LPGA Tour events. In 2016, Ko was named Young New Zealander of the Year

Comments / 25

Stacey Lloyd
1d ago

Shout it out to the folks in the back! The more they know, the more they'll mind their own business! Lol!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods' New & Old Flames — See All Of The Ladies Who Have Captured The Golf Star's Heart: Photos

Tiger Woods has been known to have romanced a lady or two. The greatest golfer of all time, 46, made headlines in 2009 after reports surfaced claiming Woods had been cheating on his longtime wife with multiple women despite his squeaky clean public image as a family man. "I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said at the time about his numerous affairs. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."From marriages to mistresses to girlfriends...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Golfer#Fitness#Physio#Korean#Golf Channel
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Hall of Famer: Recreational golfers should never do this on the course

It’s tough to point to a golfer with a more decorated resume than Annika Sorenstam. Her 72 LPGA Tour wins place her third all time, and her 10 major titles rank fourth. She’s a World Golf Hall of Famer and an ESPY winner. She was one of the first female members of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and she’s won a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods turns heads (and helicopters), Lydia Ko stuns an announcer on live TV and the worst golf honeymoon ever

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we could have used that local news helicopter that followed Tiger Woods during a practice round last week for the Royal Wedding of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky two weekends ago. Jeez, you would have expected more from the Tennessee affiliate stations. But seriously, kudos to Tulsa’s KOTV for treating Tiger’s scouting trip to Southern Hills with the proper respect it deserves. We got some great, EXCLUSIVE footage:
TULSA, OK
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.
TV & VIDEOS
Golf Channel

Greg Norman says Phil Mickelson's comments caused several top-50 players to de-commit

How impactful were Phil Mickelson’s controversial comments last February about the PGA Tour and its Saudi-backed rival league? According to Greg Norman, very. Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments, told ESPN.com on Monday that the startup league, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, was set to launch the week of the Genesis Invitational, but Mickelson’s bombshell interview with The Firepit Collective dropped Feb. 15, two days before the first round at Riviera Country Club, and caused several committed players to balk.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Can you move an OB stake if it hinders your swing?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Recently I found myself at a local golf course where my ball landed in bounds but the out-of-bounds post would hinder my swing. As I have done with a red hazard post, I pulled it out of the ground, hit my ball and replaced it back where it was. My playing partner said I incurred a two-stroke penalty as the post was not in bounds and for that reason could not be moved. —Bob Wackerman, San Mateo, CA.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

351K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy