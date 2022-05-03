ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes Gives Off Major Disney Prince Vibes At 2022 Met Gala

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpZgj_0fRbqdyZ00
Photo: Getty Images

The stars hit the Red Carpet during the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), and many fans couldn't help but notice Shawn Mendes ' strong resemblance to a Disney prince.

Mendes stepped out on the Red Carpet dressed in Tommy Hilfiger , wearing a navy blue and maroon overcoat, collar popped, on top of a matching navy blue double-breasted suit with black turtleneck and black leather heeled boots, per People .

The look drew comparisons to a range of pop culture faves, from The Little Mermaid 's Prince Eric and Beauty and the Beast 's Gaston to Harry Potter and Marvel's Doctor Strange . Whatever comparisons fans noticed, the general consensus of the look was that they were "here for it."

"Y'ALL SLEEPING ON HIM, HE ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS, HE LOOKS EXACTLY AS A DISNEY PRINCE," one fan enthusiastically wrote on Twitter, while another said he looks like he just stepped out of an episode of Bridgerton . "Shawn Mendes looking like a footman literally just helped him out of a carriage and he's coming to court somebody's daughter at a cotillion? Yes. On. Theme."

The "When You're Gone" singer shared some snaps from the night on Instagram , writing in a caption that he was "so proud to have attended the Met Gala with [Hilfiger] this year," adding that he "walked the carpet in a beautiful upcycled look ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfczk_0fRbqdyZ00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1TK4_0fRbqdyZ00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xx6af_0fRbqdyZ00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Loudwire

No, This Is NOT Jared Leto on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Jared Leto was briefly the victim of mistaken identity at the 2022 Met Gala. The annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute took place Monday (May 2). When one man walked the extravagant red carpet, many people believed it was the Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Shawn Mendes
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#The Red Carpet#Sec#Twitter
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Louis Already Looks So Much Like Dad Prince William in His New Birthday Portraits

Ahead of the young royal's fourth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace released four new portraits of Louis, photographed by mom Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. In the photos, the youngest of the Cambridge children wears a a collared shirt under a gray sweater—a look reminiscent of dad Prince William's style—and teal shorts while playing on a beach.
WORLD
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

152K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy