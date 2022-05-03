ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Puttering and Sputtering

By Cardinal70
 2 days ago

Since we last got together in this space, the Cardinals have played five games. They’ve won three, they’ve lost two. What they haven’t done, really?. The Cardinals have a .222/.267/.329 batting line over that span and that includes the 15 single attack (back in my day, that was just called an...

FOX Sports

Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
FOX Sports

Giants come into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (13-10, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-10, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 1.52 ERA, .84 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the...
Reuters

David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Yadier Molina scratched on Tuesday, Andrew Knizner to start

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup. Andrew Knizner will retain his spot behind the plate and catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson. Knizner will bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals.
FOX Sports

Wainwright, Arenado lead Cardinals to 10-0 romp over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Kansas City Royals 10-0 on Wednesday to take their four-game season series. Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out...
Yardbarker

Witt smashes first career home run and Royals smash Cardinals 7-1

MJ Melendez also collected his first career hit! There was a moment there where Royals fans everywhere quietly muttered “oh no, not again” to themselves like the bowl of petunias in Hitchhiker Guide to the Galaxy. It happened in the third inning. Against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, Michael A. Taylor, Nicky Lopez, and Edward Olivares accrued three consecutive singles. But with the bases loaded and no outs, Andrew Benintendi popped out and Salvador Perez, deep in a horrific slump, meekly grounded into a double play. No runs. However, if you managed to keep watching after that kind of disappointment that has plagued the Royals for the past two or so weeks, you were treated to a great game, one in which the Kansas City Royals cruised against the St. Louis Cardinals and won 7-1. The 30,000 foot recap: Brad Keller shoved, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings and bringing his ERA down to 1.74. In the seventh inning, Collin Snider coaxed a ground ball double play out of Paul DeJong to keep Keller’s.
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Alfonso Rivas Continues to Impress While Frank Schwindel Regresses

Photos: Rivas - Cubs/Twitter | Schwindel - cubs/Instagram. Whether at the plate or in the field, Alfonso Rivas of the Chicago Cubs has done nothing but impress during his short time in the big leagues. In 18 games last season, Rivas hit .318 with a .388 OBP and one home run. This year, Rivas has only 10 games under his belt, but he’s slashing .375/.483/.542 with a 1.024 OPS, one homer, and six runs batted in.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants handily swept by Dodgers in LA

LOS ANGELES -- The first series between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers since last year's National League Division Series was a mismatch on paper. That ended up showing on the field, too. The Dodgers cruised to a 9-1 win at Dodger Stadium, taking a sweep of the two-game series...
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina (illness) back in Cardinals' lineup Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (illness) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Molina was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness, but he is back behind the plate and hitting fifth on...
