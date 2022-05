A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.

