Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday

A fun and easy recipe, these Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadillas are the perfect dinner (or appetizer!) Filled with amazing flavor, these are sure to be a crowd favorite!. I've always loved a good chicken quesadilla, but have you ever tried Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadillas? They are absolutely amazing and they take so much work out of making individual quesadillas. Filled with seasoned chicken and an array of fillings, this is a great recipe to easily feed everyone! They are easy to handle and perfect for dipping. The next time that quesadilla craving calls, make this Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadilla recipe!
