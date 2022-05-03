Mercy Medical Center Nurses Recognized in Baltimore magazine’s 2022 “Excellence in Nursing” Edition
By Mercy Medical Center
Twelve Mercy Medical Center nurses have been recognized as among "the best of the best" in the region by Baltimore magazine's 8th annual "Excellence in Nursing Awards" survey, May 2022 issue.
Maryland health officials are concerned an important new treatment option for COVID-19 is going unused as the metrics increase. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. State and local medical facilities are pushing the use of the drug Paxlovid as a treatment for...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dulaney High School senior has been named Baltimore County’s Young Woman of the Year.
Miriam Talalay received that honor from the Baltimore County Commission for Women, which each year selects one recipient of the award, along with similar distinctions for “Woman of the Year” and “Woman Making a Difference.”
Talalay, a violinist and member of National Honor Society who leads Dulaney High’s horticulture and environmental issues clubs, is described as an “avid volunteer.” That includes volunteering more than 3,000 hours with the Maryland SPCA and over 100 hours for Dulaney’s Key Club.
The senior has received several honors, including being named one of five national honorees of the Duke of Edinburgh USA Infinite Potential Award, the President’s Volunteer Service Award and U.S. Congressional Gold Medal Award for Voluntary Service and Personal Development.
Upon graduation, Talalay plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Maine, where she wants to major in zoology. She and the other honorees will be recognized on June 13.
ESSEX, MD—Eastern Technical High School ranks among the top 75 magnet schools in the nation and top 10 high schools in Maryland according to the 2022 Best High Schools list compiled by U.S. News & World Report. The school was also named one of the best public high school in the Baltimore region. Eastern Tech, the third highest rated school …
Eastern Tech ranked among top 75 magnet schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report
Eastern Tech ranked among top 75 magnet schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Low hospitalization and death rates coupled with the majority of the population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is what local doctors attribute the pandemic turning in the direction of an endemic.
This means the virus still exists but at a level where it’s not disrupting our daily lives according to Dr. Jonathan Thierman, Chief Medical Officer at LifeBridge Health.
“It’s very true that things are rising every day and probably more than the numbers reveal because a lot of people are doing home testing so that’s all significant, but the real numbers to follow at...
As graduation season swings around, many HBCU graduates are trying to figure out the first steps in their careers. One federal agency is hoping they consider a career in government. As part of the White House Initiative on HBCU schools and graduates, agencies inside the U.S. Department of Labor, including...
Raquel Levrone, nursing director at Brightview Senior Living in Columbia, and dancing partner Carlos Pabon, owner of That’s Ballroom Dancing in Jessup, danced their way to raising $70,345 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the 2022 Baltimore Memory Ball Dancing Stars competition Saturday at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Levrone raised the second-highest amount of funds among ...
There are many different reasons why people decide to forge a career in the medical sector in Maryland. This is a sector that offers a wide range of career opportunities for those who are committed, dedicated, and have ambition. It is also a sector where you get to use your skills and commitment to help other people and provide an essential service. Making sure you work toward getting the right qualifications and using resume templates to create the ideal resume can help you to secure a career in this industry.
