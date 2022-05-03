ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Restored Footage Gives a Taste of San Francisco Before the 1906 Earthquake

By Larisa Crowder
mymodernmet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 5:12 a.m. on April 18, 1906, just as San Francisco, California, was beginning to wake, an earthquake lasting less than a minute shook the city to its core. The tremors ignited fire after fire around the city, which burned for three days. The disaster killed an estimated 3,000 people and...

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

3-D Scans Reveal Gigantic Native American Cave Art in Alabama

The exact location of the 19th Unnamed Cave, somewhere on private land in northern Alabama, is a closely guarded secret. What’s inside is too precious to risk destruction. An 80-foot-wide, east-facing mouth leads to a long tunnel where the ceiling and floor draw closer and closer together. You can’t quite stand up, but you don’t need to crawl, says photographer Stephen Alvarez, founder of the Ancient Art Archive and co-author of a new paper on the cave. The floors are uneven. Big pools of water are scattered everywhere. When you’re a long way from the entrance but can still see some daylight, that’s where the artwork begins.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC4

Construction status of LDS temples around the world

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has many temples under construction. 49 are under construction, 8 are being renovated while 63 are still in the planning phase after being announced. Scheduled for Dedication Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Dedication: May 8, 2022 Yigo, Guam Dedication: May 22, 2022 Praia, Cape Verde […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Harry J#The Restoration#Nass
ARTnews

Mexican Artist Bosco Sodi Spent A Month Painting In A 12th Century Palazzo For His Striking Venice Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements. The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kimbell Art Museum IDed as Buyer of $26.9 M. Chardin, Drones Disrupt Studio Drift Drone Piece, and More: Morning Links for May 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GAME IS AFOOT. Ever since Jean Siméon Chardin’s dazzling Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at Artcurial in Paris in March for about $26.9 million, many have been speculating about the identity of the buyer. Now the secret is out : It is the treasure-filled Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, the Art Newspaper France reports. However, the work may not go on view in the Lone Star State anytime soon—or ever. The Louvre has called for the work to be declared a national treasure, and under French law it has two-and-a-half years to preempt...
FORT WORTH, TX
BET

Researchers Will Examine One Of The Last Known Ships To Illegally Bring Africans To The U.S.

Researchers will examine the remains of the Clotilda ship, one of the last known slave ships to transport kidnapped Afrcans to the U.S. According to CBS News, the ship came from West Africa in1860, even though the international slave trade was banned by Congress in 1808. The voyage was funded by Timothy Meaher, a wealthy Alabama businessman whose descendants still own land in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
Architectural Digest

This Brutalist Hotel Blends Seamlessly into the Oaxacan Landscape

Sandwiched between mountains and sea on Mexico’s Oaxacan coast, Hotel Terrestre, a new property from Grupo Habita, is designed with one thing in mind: the environment. From the moment you arrive, you sense it—the sand underfoot, the breeze, the reception’s timber chairs and earthy palette. Even the brutalist buildings, which mimic ancient ruins, fold seamlessly into the natural surroundings, a mix of existing vegetation and indigenous additions like copal trees and orchids. Tasked with designing the buildings and the landscape was celebrated Mexico City–based architect Alberto Kalach. As Carlos Couturier, cofounder of Grupo Habita, explains, “Kalach is officially an architect, but his soul is about developing landscapes.” Essential to the experience is a connection between the terrain, the buildings, and the sky, which can be appreciated from the open-air showers or stargazing platforms. “The architecture fits perfectly with the garden and brings serenity and surprise,” says Kalach, who chose locally handcrafted bricks to realize the 14 villas, all of which are powered entirely by solar energy. Inside the vaulted rooms, pine beds designed by Kalach mingle with furniture by fellow Mexican architect Oscar Hagerman. Wooden window shutters invite breezes, obviating the need for glass or air-conditioning. Plant-filled paths, meanwhile, usher guests to two saltwater pools, a temple-like hammam, and an alfresco restaurant for cacao elixirs and ceviche. At Terrestre, being mindful of the environment is an entirely holistic approach. “It’s not a statement,” says Couturier. “We just do it.” terrestrehotel.com.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

The Largest Cave Drawings in North America Have Been Found in Alabama

Click here to read the full article. The largest cave drawings in North America have been discovered in Alabama, according to a study by Jan F. Simek, Stephen Alvarez, and Alan Cressler in the archaeology journal Antiquities. The five large figures discovered include three anthropomorphs (human-like figures), one swirling, enigmatic figure, and a snake, most likely an eastern diamondback rattlesnake which was sacred to Southeast Indigenous people of the time. The smallest figure measures about 3 feet and the largest, the snake, stretches to about 10 feet in length, marking the largest known known cave drawings in North America. The drawing...
ALABAMA STATE

