Sheriff: Husband Shot Wife In Wadena Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young married couple in rural Wadena is dead following a murder-suicide, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Ariel and Isaac Malone, both 25, were found dead at a residence in Compton Township in late April. Officials at the time said it was an isolated incident with no known threat to the public.

Further investigation determined that Isaac Malone fatally shot his wife before he killed himself.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

—

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.