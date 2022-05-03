ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans add TE Thomas Odukoya as part of NFL's international player program

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have made another addition to their tight ends room via the NFL’s International Pathway Program, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Titans are adding tight end Thomas Odukoya, who is from the Netherlands. Odukoya played his college ball at Eastern Michigan.

Odukoya will not count against the team’s 90-man roster and is expected to attend Tennessee’s rookie minicamp next weekend. If added to the practice squad at the end of training camp, he will not count towards that limit, either.

The 6-foot-6, 263-pound tight end tallied 21 catches for 194 yards and four touchdowns over 40 games with the Eagles. In 2021, he reeled in 13 receptions for 130 yards and two scores.

Odukoya now joins a Titans tight ends room that also includes starter Austin Hooper, veteran Geoff Swaim, and 2022 fourth-round pick, Chigoziem Okonkwo.

The Netherlands native will battle for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart against Briley Moore, Tommy Hudson and Ryan Izzo.

