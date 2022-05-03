ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill up for debate in committee

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Committee on Education is gathering at 9 a.m. in Committee Room 1.

One bill that is on the agenda is HB837.

HB837 was authored by Representative Dodie Horton and if passed it would prohibit classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels.”

The bill, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, would also “prohibit teachers and others from discussing their sexual orientation or gender identity with students.”

HB837 was introduced into the state legislature on Thursday, March 17.

We will livestream the committee meeting in the video player above.

Comments / 6

Tj Aucoin
8h ago

The misrepresentation continues, this bill like the original does not forbid the word gay. Don’t fall for the leftist tactic of divide and hate. They could care less about the gay and trans community as was exampled by what they did to Jenner when she ran for office in Cal. If you don’t tow their radical narrative, then you get cancelled regardless of what or who you are.

Reply
2
colleen.fontenot
20h ago

It is NOT a "don't say gay" bill. It is only the prevention of sexualizing and grooming children

Reply(1)
4
Baton Rouge, LA
